Transnova secures expanded Tiger Brands logistics mandate

Transnova has been reappointed as the lead logistics partner for Tiger Brands, securing an expanded mandate following a highly competitive open tender process concluded in June 2026.

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The expanded contract consolidates Transnova’s role in overseeing and optimising Tiger Brands’ national distribution network, which moves approximately two million tonnes of finished goods annually to more than 4,000 customers across 190,000 delivery locations.

The formal request for proposals (RFP) was issued earlier this year in line with corporate governance requirements for JSE-listed companies to subject material contracts to open competition.

Tracked distribution value

Transnova has managed Tiger Brands' centralised Logistics Control Tower and transportation management system (TMS) since 2016, moving the group away from a single-provider model to a flexible multi-carrier network of over 60 contracted carriers.

According to company data, the logistics strategy has delivered:

• More than R300m in cumulative transport and efficiency savings.

• Management of more than R900m in annual transport disbursements.

• Delivery of over 605,000 loads to 190,000+ unique locations nationwide.

• Enhanced service levels and operational flexibility during peak periods.

The partnership previously received a Gold Award at the 2025 Logistics Achiever Awards and an Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

Strategic business alignment

The expanded operational mandate comes amidst a major corporate portfolio reset by Tiger Brands under CEO Tjaart Kruger, aimed at streamlining operations and driving capital discipline.

The FMCG group has actively divested non-core assets—including selling parts of its legacy Beacon chocolate business and its Randfontein operations—while reporting a 26.1% increase in first-half operating income to R2.1bn.

Securing an expanded operational scope during this aggressive efficiency drive underscores the measurable value the logistics partner contributes directly to the manufacturer's bottom line.