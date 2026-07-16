RFA, SAFLA sign MoU to improve freight efficiency

The Road Freight Association (RFA) and the South African Freight and Logistics Association (SAFLA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on customs modernisation, border digitalisation and trade facilitation.

The agreement, signed on 1 July 2026, establishes a framework for structured collaboration on customs modernisation, border digitalisation, trade facilitation and capacity building, with the aim of reducing friction and costs throughout the supply chain.

RFA chief executive Gavin Kelly said the agreement reflects the interconnected nature of the freight industry. "The road freight sector does not operate in isolation. Every delay at a port of entry, every manual Other Government Agency (OGA) process, every compliance bottleneck has a direct bearing on road freight transporters in the supply chain.

"By aligning formally with SAFLA, we extend our lobbying reach into the forwarding sector and give government a combined and unified signal on trade facilitation priorities rather than a series of fragmented requests and proposals from the industry.

"Multiple voices, speaking in concert, carry far greater weight than any one association speaking alone. This MoU allows the RFA to broaden its advocacy footprint in a meaningful and credible way."

SAFLA executive officer Dave Logan said the collaboration would help address operational challenges facing freight forwarders, customs brokers and transport operators.

"Collaboration is a necessity in the freight industry. Our members operate at the interface of customs, border management, regulatory compliance and international trade, and they face challenges that no single association can resolve alone.

"Joining forces with the RFA creates a platform where the combined weight of our memberships can drive real, tangible improvements. We are particularly encouraged by the momentum already building through SAFLA's participation in the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Stakeholder Forums. This MoU deepens those engagements by bringing road freight perspectives into our discussions with the country's revenue services."

The MoU identifies several priority areas for joint action, including engagement with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), digitalisation of Other Government Agency (OGA) processes, Smart Border development, trade facilitation, capacity building and process mapping.

The two associations will also establish escalation mechanisms to address systemic challenges affecting their respective members.

Reducing supply chain friction

According to the organisations, improving OGA digitalisation and streamlining customs processes could reduce compliance costs across the freight and logistics sector.

More efficient OGA and SARS processes are expected to reduce the administrative burden on freight forwarders and clearing agents, with those efficiencies flowing through the supply chain to road freight operators and transporters.

The memorandum will be reviewed annually by the chief executives of both associations to ensure the collaboration remains aligned with developments in South Africa's customs and border management environment.