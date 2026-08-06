WomensMonth | OneDayOnly’s Laurian Venter puts people at the centre of e-commerce growth

When Laurian Venter joined OneDayOnly, the business was exactly what its name promised: one deal, one day, every day.

For Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly, leadership has become less about personal achievement and more about developing future leaders. Image supplied

Today, it has evolved into one of South Africa's best-known e-commerce platforms, offering hundreds of deals across multiple categories while serving millions of value-conscious shoppers.

But for Venter, the company's biggest transformation hasn't been about technology or product expansion; it's been about people.

Reflecting on her leadership journey for Women's Month, Venter says the company's evolution has fundamentally reshaped the way she thinks about growth.

"In the beginning, we had a very flat, entrepreneurial structure, and we've worked hard to keep that DNA alive," she says. "We still encourage people to ask, 'What if?' and challenge the status quo."

As the business expanded, however, she realised that sustainable growth demanded far more than increasing product ranges or adding new suppliers.

"Growth doesn't happen because you hire more people. It happens because you build strong teams, develop great managers, create systems that scale, and then never stop improving them."

Today, despite the relentless pace of the daily deals environment, Venter believes OneDayOnly's success rests on balancing entrepreneurial freedom with operational discipline.

"I've learned that scaling a business is really about scaling people."

Learning through constant change

Few industries evolve as rapidly as e-commerce, where customer expectations, technology and consumer behaviour can shift almost overnight.

For Venter, whose career spans fashion design, buying and digital retail, adapting to change has become second nature.

Although her roles have varied, she says they've all revolved around understanding customers.

"Whether it's fashion, homeware, tech or quirky gadgets, the fundamentals never really change. It's about having the right product, in the right place, at the right time."

She credits OneDayOnly with shaping her leadership more than any previous role because the business has continually reinvented itself.

"We've pivoted, adapted and scaled at an incredible pace. Every year has been a rollercoaster."

That pace has come with its share of lessons.

"Rapid growth exposes every weakness in your business; and in yourself as a leader. Looking back, I've realised that great leadership isn't about having all the answers. It's about being willing to keep learning as fast as your business is changing."

Let the data lead

Operating a business built around limited-time offers means there is little room for complacency.

Venter says data sits at the centre of every decision the company makes.

"I look at our sales figures every minute of the day because they tell us what customers are responding to in real time."

The challenge is to strike the right balance — ensuring popular products remain available without flooding the market, while continually searching for emerging trends.

"As a leader, I've learned that you can't become emotionally attached to yesterday's success. You need to stay curious, keep asking questions and be prepared to change your mind when the data tells you to."

For Venter, adaptability has become one of the defining characteristics of successful businesses.

"The businesses that survive aren't necessarily the smartest. They're the ones that adapt the fastest."

Creating space for others to lead

One of the most significant shifts in Venter's leadership style has been recognising that effective leadership is often about stepping back rather than stepping in.

Naturally energetic and decisive, she once believed her role was to drive every conversation and solve every challenge. Over time, she discovered that approach could unintentionally limit the growth of those around her.

"I've become much more intentional about asking more questions and creating space for others to lead."

She believes the strongest ideas often come from the people closest to the problem.

"My role is to build an environment where they have the confidence to contribute and the ownership to make decisions."

For Venter, leadership has become less about personal achievement and more about developing future leaders.

"When people can eventually do it even better than I can, that's when you know you've built something that will last."

Knowing the customer

Venter's background in fashion design taught her an important commercial lesson that continues to guide her today.

"When you're starting out as a fashion designer, you naturally want everything to be exciting, new and innovative. But sometimes you're ahead of the customer—and that's not always a good thing."

She says successful product strategies are never built around personal taste.

"It's easy to get excited about certain categories because they're personally interesting, but our job is to serve millions of different customers with different tastes, budgets and needs."

Understanding customers, rather than following trends for their own sake, remains one of the most valuable lessons of her career.

Staying resilient

If there is one quality Venter believes every leader needs, it is resilience.

"E-commerce, especially when you're growing quickly, knocks you down almost daily."

Markets change, suppliers fail, technology breaks and customer expectations continue to evolve.

"Every day presents another challenge and takes grit to get back up, solve the problem and go again."

Despite that constant change, she believes businesses must never lose sight of their purpose.

"For us, it's always been about creating incredible value for South African customers. The tactics evolve constantly, but that purpose stays the same."

Clarity over complexity

Looking back, Venter wishes she had learned one lesson earlier in her career: simplicity wins.

"I wish I'd learned earlier that clarity beats complexity."

Rather than lengthy presentations or drawn-out strategy sessions, she believes the best leaders create focus.

"If people leave knowing exactly what they're responsible for, when it needs to happen and how success will be measured, you've probably had a great meeting."

In her view, execution will always matter more than explanation.

Leadership in action

As Women's Month shines a spotlight on female leadership, Venter says some of her greatest role models are the women she works alongside every day.

"I've watched women lead through enormous pressure, navigate constant change, support their teams and still deliver exceptional results."

She is particularly inspired by working mothers, whose ability to balance family responsibilities with senior leadership has reinforced her belief that leadership is built through consistency rather than grand gestures.

"Leadership isn't just about big achievements. Often it's about showing up consistently, day after day, for your team."

Advice for future women leaders

For young women entering retail, e-commerce or other fast-moving industries, Venter's advice is refreshingly practical.

Rather than chasing titles or promotions, she encourages aspiring leaders to focus on mastering their craft.

"Leadership isn't built in a course or awarded through a promotion. It's earned over time because people consistently trust you."

She also believes the seemingly small disciplines—organisation, communication and reliability—often become the foundations of long-term success.

"The little things build credibility long before the big opportunities arrive."

Looking ahead, Venter believes the next generation of women leaders will need to embrace technology while strengthening the qualities that make leadership uniquely human.

"AI and automation will continue to reshape business, but growing people, coaching teams, building culture and helping someone through a difficult season can't be automated."

As technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, she believes emotional intelligence will become an even greater competitive advantage.

"The leaders who thrive will combine technological confidence with genuine emotional intelligence," she says. "As technology becomes more capable, the qualities that make us deeply human will become even more important."