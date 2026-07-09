UP launches degrees delivered campaign to tackle historical student debt

The University of Pretoria’s Degrees Delivered campaign seeks to remove financial barriers preventing qualifying graduates from accessing the degree certificates they have earned.

The campaign seeks to raise R50m between 2026 and 2028 to help clear historical debt for qualifying graduates, allowing them to access their degree certificates and pursue employment, professional registration or further study.

Although these graduates have successfully completed their academic requirements, financial constraints continue to prevent them from receiving the qualifications they have earned.

“The Degrees Delivered campaign addresses a simple but deeply painful reality,” said UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Francis Petersen. “We have graduates who have completed everything required for their qualifications. They have studied, passed, and earned their degrees, but they cannot receive their degree certificates because of outstanding historical debt.”

The campaign forms part of the University’s Thrive UP 2038 strategy, which seeks to build a human-centred university by developing future-fit graduates and creating meaningful societal impact.

Unlike many fundraising initiatives that support future projects, Degrees Delivered delivers immediate and measurable outcomes. Every contribution helps remove the final financial barrier standing between a graduate and their qualification, opening the door to employment opportunities, postgraduate study and professional registration.

The campaign benefits graduates across all faculties who are seeking to access their first undergraduate qualification. Qualifying recipients will be identified and contacted by the University. Funding will be allocated through a robust assessment process that considers socio-economic factors and other predetermined criteria to ensure support reaches graduates with the greatest demonstrated need.

Prof Petersen said the campaign represents a collective investment in people – and in South Africa’s future. “Today, I am making a personal pledge of financial support to both the Degrees Delivered campaign and the Vice Chancellor and Principal’s Scholarship Fund,” he said. “And I invite our partners in business, our alumni, our staff, and our wider community to join us. Because when we act together, we do more than fund education. We change lives and futures.”

UP staff will also lead by example through a staff payroll giving initiative, providing employees with an opportunity to make regular monthly contributions towards helping graduates access the qualifications they have already earned.

The campaign has already begun building momentum. In June, the UP Comrades Marathon fundraising initiative raised more than R106,000 through the support of more than 225 donors. The next fundraising initiative will take place on 23 July, when the University hosts an exclusive alumni wine-tasting and gourmet dining evening in partnership with Zoetendal Vineyards. Proceeds from the event, including ticket sales and funds raised through an auction, will contribute directly to the Degrees Delivered campaign.

Prof Petersen said every contribution, regardless of its size, helps create lasting impact. “No graduate should be held back at the finish line. And no capable student should be left behind at the starting line.”

UP welcomes support from alumni, businesses, organisations and members of the public who share the University’s commitment to expanding access to opportunity through higher education.

Make a donation now.



