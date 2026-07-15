Former PwC energy manager to spark up EXSA’s regulatory division

The Energy Exchange of Southern Africa (EXSA) has appointed former PwC senior energy manager Roelof van Huyssteen as its new head of regulatory.

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Maintaining regulatory integrity

As South Africa moves to a competitive, multi-market system, Van Huyssteen, in his new role, will lead the energy trader’s engagement with Nersa (National Regulator of South Africa), the National Transmission Company of South Africa, the Department of Electricity and Energy, and other stakeholders.

His focus will be on shaping practical trading and market rules, enabling customer-centric contracting, and ensuring EXSA can scale new products at speed while maintaining regulatory integrity.

“South Africa’s energy transition will be won or lost in the regulatory detail.

“My work has always been about closing the gap between how renewables operate and how they are regulated,” says Van Huyssteen.

“EXSA has already shown what’s possible with wheeling at scale.

“I’m joining to help build forward-looking, commercially workable frameworks, drawing from international best practice, that let customers access cleaner power faster, without compromising market stability,” he adds.

Core to market reform

The appointment follows March’s C-suite hires: Aneeka Savahl named head of legal, and Retief Ferreira appointed as chief commercial officer.

Wayne Cowie, CEO of EXSA, says Van Huyssteen’s appointment completes the core trio the company needs to navigate the next phase of market reform.

“Roelof brings a rare blend of deep legal scholarship in renewable regulation, plus hands-on advisory experience across carbon markets, climate law and energy strategy.

“With Retief and Aneeka having joined us in March to sharpen our commercial and legal engines, Roelof completes the core trio we need to navigate the next phase of market reform.

“His appointment strengthens our ability to scale confidently, engage proactively with regulators, and continue delivering market-leading wheeling solutions.”

Energy law background

Van Huyssteen is an attorney specialising in energy law and policy, with a Doctorate in Law (LLD) in renewable energy regulation from Nelson Mandela University.

His doctoral research focused on the legal gaps between the operational implementation of renewable energy and its regulation, drawing on international and foreign law to improve South Africa’s framework.

He also holds a Master of Laws (LLB) in carbon markets and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Pretoria.