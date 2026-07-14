Plentify and Deye lay foundation for Africa’s largest residential virtual power plant

A new partnership between Plentify and Deye is laying the foundation for what could be Africa’s largest residential virtual power plant.

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The partnership will coordinate more than 160,000 Deye residential batteries already installed across South Africa through Plentify’s virtual power plant platform, creating an aggregated distributed energy resource with approximately 2.7 GWh of controllable capacity.

“South Africa holds an irreplaceable core strategic position in Deye’s global layout,” shares Colin Chang, Deye Cloud director, who says the market’s unique characteristics and transformative potential make it a key benchmark for business innovation and expansion across emerging economies.

“Its unique market characteristics and transformative potential make it a key benchmark market for Deye’s business innovation and expansion across emerging economies.

“Over the past five years, we’ve built one of the country’s largest residential energy storage footprints, creating the scale needed to support a national virtual power plant.

“We’ve successfully deployed virtual power plant programmes in mature energy markets, including Australia and France.

“Those deployments have given us valuable operational experience in orchestrating distributed residential batteries at scale, and we’re excited to bring those learnings to South Africa through our partnership with Plentify.

“Our experience has shown that success depends on combining proven global technology with deep local market expertise.

“As a recognised leader in residential VPPs in South Africa, Plentify’s understanding of the local energy system, its proven work with utilities and municipalities, and its residential VPP capability made it the natural partner to help unlock the full value of our installed base.”

Jon Kornik, CEO and co-founder of Plentify, says South Africa’s energy transition has been unique, driven largely by extreme loadshedding.

“The result of this is that batteries are included with more than 90% of solar systems, a greater proportion than almost anywhere in the world, but are sitting idle for large portions of the day – especially now that load shedding has receded.”

By securely coordinating thousands of distributed batteries as a single virtual power plant, the partnership enables stored energy to be managed more intelligently, helping balance electricity demand, strengthen grid resilience and create value for participating homeowners.

Renergising SA’s grid

As municipalities, utilities and policymakers seek more flexible ways to modernise South Africa’s electricity system, virtual power plants are increasingly recognised internationally as a cost-effective alternative to new grid infrastructure.

The partnership shows how existing distributed energy resources can improve grid stability while supporting South Africa’s broader energy transition.

“With approximately 2.7 GWh of existing battery capacity, this partnership represents almost twice the capacity of Eskom’s current 1.4 GWh battery energy storage programme – a multi-billion rand, multi-year infrastructure investment.

“It shows how distributed energy resources can complement traditional infrastructure investments by rapidly unlocking value at scale from assets that are already in place,” remarks Kornik.

For municipalities, utilities and the national grid, this means lower electricity costs, a more reliable and responsive grid, a lower carbon content of electricity, greater profitability, and the ability to implement new capacity immediately without construction delays or major infrastructure spending.

Household energy independence

The partnership has been designed to make participation simple for existing Deye customers.

“For years, South African households invested in Deye solar storage to protect their homes from disruptive power outages.

“Today’s partnership with Plentify transforms that resilience investment into an asset that can deliver ongoing returns,” says Chang.

Deye has always stood for household energy independence.

Through this virtual power plant ecosystem, that mission is elevated, enabling South African families to use their trusted battery systems to keep the lights on during blackouts, support national grid stability and earn recurring passive income, with zero compromise on home energy security.

“We want every Deye customer to understand that their energy storage asset is far more valuable than they once thought,” adds Chang.

The collaboration will also see Deye market Plentify’s HotBot intelligent geyser controller to South African customers, expanding the virtual power plant beyond batteries and creating additional opportunities for household savings and grid flexibility.

Kornik says, “For participating Deye homeowners, this is an important step towards our vision of every Plentified home becoming a net earner from its energy system.

“Ultimately, the benefits extend well beyond participating households, delivering cheaper, cleaner and more resilient energy for everyone connected to the grid.”

One giant leap for SA

Both organisations believe the partnership marks an important step that delivers value to homeowners, utilities and the country as a whole.

“Around the world, residential batteries are evolving from standalone backup systems into intelligent, grid-connected energy resources. South Africa is now entering that next phase.

“Our partnership with Plentify represents far more than a technology integration; it demonstrates how hardware, software and intelligent energy services can work together to build a more resilient, decentralised electricity system while creating long-term value for customers,” concludes Chang.

The partnership will initially focus on customer onboarding through the Deye Cloud network, expanding participation in Plentify’s Project Smart Solar initiative, growing HotBot adoption and working with distributors and installers to accelerate virtual power plant participation across South Africa.