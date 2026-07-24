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Why local journalism still matters in a digital-first world
So too will failing to take local successes seriously or missing important news. Readers consider their local newspaper theirs and rightly so. They won't hesitate to tap an editor or journalist on the shoulder in the supermarket queue to ask why their community's stories were ignored.
For local journalists, this close relationship with readers is one of their greatest strengths. They have access to trusted sources when a story breaks, hear about news as it unfolds and experience the impact their reporting has on the communities they serve.
Few media platforms consistently celebrate the achievements of local businesses, schools, sports clubs and community organisations. This is what sets local journalism apart. While national and international news is available instantly, local publications remain focused on the stories that matter most to the people who live there, shining a spotlight on the places they call home.
Local roots. National scale.
Local does not mean limited.
Caxton Media's 113 local newspapers have evolved alongside changing audience habits, extending their reach through 55 local news websites, Facebook and other social media platforms, WhatsApp channels and the Caxton News app. Readers can access trusted local news wherever and whenever they choose, while publications remain deeply rooted in the communities they serve.
The reach of local journalism extends even further through Caxton Network News, which curates stories from across the Local News Network and shares them with audiences across the country. Drawing on reporting from 55 local news sites representing Caxton Media's 113 newspapers, important stories are able to reach audiences well beyond their original communities.
As part of Caxton Media, every local publication contributes to one of South Africa's largest and most connected media networks, which also includes The Citizen and The Witness.
By the numbers (June 2026)
Print readership
- 8.8 million readers
- Local newspapers: 7.7 million
- The Citizen: 943,000
- The Witness: 182,000
Digital audience
- 11.5 million monthly users
- Local News Network: 5.4 million
- The Citizen: 4 million
- The Witness: 649,868
- Guzzle: 1.5 million
Total monthly touchpoints
- 20.3 million across print and digital
Social media community
- 6.1 million followers
While trusted journalism remains at the heart of Caxton Media, the business has expanded beyond traditional news through specialist digital platforms that connect audiences around retail, motoring and classifieds. Brands such as Guzzle, Ignition Buy and Sell and Infinity complement the group's news portfolio and create additional opportunities for advertisers to engage consumers throughout their daily lives.
Technology has transformed the way audiences consume news, but it has not changed the importance of trusted local journalism. Strong communities still depend on reporting that reflects the places where people live, work, learn and celebrate life's milestones.
For readers, local journalism creates connection and trust. For advertisers, it creates relevance. That is why local journalism continues to matter, and why it remains at the heart of Caxton Media's integrated media ecosystem.
This article is adapted from a story originally published by Caxton Local News: https://www.citizen.co.za/network-news/lnn/article/schools-sport-and-community-events-celebrating-local-life/
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