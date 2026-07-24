Kaya 959 partners with Africa's biggest marketing conference to bring the business of marketing to South Africa

Station announced as the exclusive radio partner for the Nedbank IMC 2026

Kaya 959 has been announced as the exclusive radio partner of Africa’s Biggest Marketing Conference™, the Nedbank IMC 2026, marking a strategic partnership that will take the country’s most influential conversations on marketing, business and brand leadership beyond the conference stage and onto the airwaves.

Held under the theme Shift Happens™. Are You Ready?, the Nedbank IMC 2026 will convene thousands of marketers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, agencies and innovators at Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg and online on 17 September 2026, exploring how organisations can remain relevant, resilient and commercially competitive in an era of constant disruption.

As the exclusive radio partner, Kaya 959 will transform the conference into an accessible national business conversation, connecting listeners with the ideas, people and strategies shaping the future of brands, business and economic growth.

More than simply promoting the event, Kaya 959’s partnership will shine a spotlight on the business of marketing through a series of exclusive live broadcasts, presenter-led interviews and digital content. Listeners will gain valuable access to some of South Africa’s most influential chief marketing officers (CMOs), business leaders and industry pioneers through live interviews that unpack the commercial decisions, leadership thinking and innovations driving business success.

The station’s business, current affairs and digital platforms will explore how marketing creates sustainable growth, builds trust, influences customer behaviour, unlocks innovation and strengthens organisational performance. These conversations will bridge the gap between the boardroom and everyday business, making world-class marketing thinking accessible to entrepreneurs, professionals and decision-makers across Gauteng and beyond.

According to WhyFive Insights’ BrandMapp 2026, South Africa’s definitive study of the country’s top 30% of earners, Kaya 959 reaches 1.62 million regular listeners. This provides the Nedbank IMC with direct access to one of South Africa’s most commercially influential audiences, people who shape business, household and consumer purchasing decisions, while giving listeners valuable insight into how leading organisations compete, innovate and grow.

Tumi Rabanye, head of marketing at Kaya 959, says the partnership reflects the station’s ambition to become South Africa’s leading destination for commercially relevant cultural and business conversations.

“Marketing has become one of the most important drivers of business growth, innovation and competitive advantage. Through our partnership with Africa’s Biggest Marketing Conference™, Kaya 959 is creating a platform where listeners don’t simply hear about marketing, they experience the thinking behind the brands shaping our economy. By bringing some of South Africa’s most influential CMOs and business leaders directly to our audiences, we’re opening conversations that inspire innovation, leadership and commercial growth while reinforcing Kaya 959’s position as a trusted home for ideas that move business, culture and society forward.”

Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC, says Kaya 959’s editorial credibility makes the partnership a natural extension of the conference’s purpose.

“Kaya 959 gets what the Nedbank IMC is really about: marketing as a business issue, not just an advertising one. Their audience is commercially smart and influential, and this partnership helps us take the Marketing is Business® conversation well beyond the conference itself.”

The Nedbank IMC 2026 is expected to welcome approximately 3,000 delegates in person and online, supported by a wider community of more than 15,000 marketing professionals, reinforcing its position as Africa’s Biggest Marketing Conference™.

Tickets are available at imcconference.com

To find out more, visit www.imcconference.com

About the Nedbank IMC

The Nedbank IMC is Africa’s Biggest Marketing Conference™, attracting over 3,000 delegates from 20 countries in 2025 - its largest audience since inception.

Committed to fighting for marketing’s place at the boardroom table and uplifting young talent across the continent, the IMC is a neutral platform created for the advancement of marketing in Africa. The conference proudly partners with leading industry bodies and associations, including the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) and is proudly endorsed by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA).

About Kaya 959

Kaya 959 is Gauteng’s leading commercial radio station, connecting an influential audience through premium music, business, news, current affairs, culture and lifestyle programming. The station continues to champion thought leadership, meaningful conversations and partnerships that drive commercial, cultural and societal impact.



