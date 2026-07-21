Shift happens. Are you ready?

Thebe Ikalafeng leads a conversation with Khensani Nobanda and Opeyemi Lawal on African brand leadership, growth and relevance.

Thebe Ikalafeng Khensani Nobanda Opeyemi Lawal

The Nedbank IMC has announced the Brand Africa CMO Panel as part of its 2026 programme, taking place on Thursday, 17 September 2026 at Mosaïek Teatro, in Johannesburg or online.

Under the 2026 theme Shift Happens™, the panel will bring together three influential African brand and marketing leaders for a conversation on how brands build trust, stay relevant and grow in a changing African market.

The panel will be facilitated by Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa and Chancellor of Sol Plaatje University. Ikalafeng has spent more than 30 years working across brand, identity and reputation, advising businesses, governments and institutions on how brands shape trust and influence behaviour. He is also the architect of Brand Africa 100™.

Joining him will be Khensani Nobanda, group chief marketing officer at Nedbank Group Limited, and Opeyemi Lawal, chief marketing and communications officer, Africa, NBA.

Nobanda leads marketing, brand and social impact across Nedbank Group. She is Chairperson of the Marketing Association of South Africa, sits on the boards of Effie Awards South Africa and the Loeries, and has been recognised as one of South Africa’s leading marketers.

Lawal brings a strong pan-African growth and sports-marketing perspective. At the NBA, she leads work focused on building audience connection, relevance and fandom across the continent, with experience spanning technology, telecommunications and consumer markets.

Together, the panel will explore what African brand leadership requires now: cultural understanding, trust, relevance and the ability to build brands that matter to the people they serve.

“This panel brings together three people who understand what it takes to build relevant, trusted brands in Africa,” said Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC.

The Nedbank IMC 2026 will blend global insight with African context. Thousands of students will also attend virtually at no cost through the YOUTH1000 programme, in partnership with MASA.

To find out more, visit www.imcconference.com



