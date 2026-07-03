The Nedbank IMC 2026 agenda is live

A full-day programme brings together global keynotes, African CMOs, creative leaders and cultural voices.

The Nedbank IMC has released the agenda for its 2026 event, taking place on Thursday, 17 September 2026 at Mosaïek Teatro, Johannesburg or online.

Under the 2026 theme Shift Happens™, the programme brings a clear point of view to a day of marketing, creativity, culture, technology and leadership: the shifts shaping business are happening at once, and marketers need practical ways to respond.

The day will be hosted by Donovan Goliath, with Dale Hefer opening the conference.

Rather than a simple roll-call of speakers, the agenda is built around the issues currently moving marketing and business. Creative bravery is explored through Conn Bertish, Fran Luckin and Roanna Williams, with sessions on resilience, purpose and why brave work wins.

Youth and culture come through Gugu Mthembu’s panel, which brings a youth lens on Gen Z, Gen Alpha and the next wave of consumers, while voices such as Dr Gcina Mhlophe and Kabelo Mabalane connect story, culture, influence and personal performance.

AI and technology feature strongly, with Ifeoma Jibunoh speaking on AI at African scale, Jarred Cinman on whether 2026 is the year AI changed everything in advertising, and Tahaab Rais on the psychological shift behind technological change. Suhayl Limbada, chief marketing officer, KFC India and Partner Markets, and Marc de Swaan Arons add international perspectives on growth, marketing impact and business transformation.

African growth and brand leadership take centre stage in the Brand Africa CMO Panel, facilitated by Thebe Ikalafeng, with Khensani Nobanda and Opeyemi Lawal joining him for a conversation on African brand leadership, growth and relevance. Dawn Rowlands, Tarryn Knight, Vincent Magwenya, Sheldon Tatchell and Rea Leopeng add further perspectives on Africa, mobility, crisis communication, entrepreneurship, wellbeing and performance under pressure.

“This agenda has a point of view,” said Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC. “It brings together the people who can help marketers understand what is shifting creatively, culturally, technologically and commercially – and what to do next.”

The in-person experience will include networking and refreshments fuelled by Wild Bean Café, with post-event drinks courtesy of SAB. Online delegates will be able to take part through the Plug’d Challenge, networking opportunities and virtual exhibitions.

The Nedbank IMC 2026 will again feature a curated, not crowdsourced, speaker line-up, blending global insight with African context. Thousands of students will also attend virtually at no cost through the YOUTH1000 programme, in partnership with MASA.

The agenda may change due to elements outside of the organisers’ control.

The full agenda is available at www.imcconference.com.



