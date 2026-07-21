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    Reebok SA's Return to Sport captures The Sharks in renewed deal

    Reebok is reaffirming its commitment to performance sport in South Africa with a renewed technical apparel partnership with The Sharks. The deal marks the local rollout of the brand's global Return to Sport strategy.
    21 Jul 2026
    21 Jul 2026
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Rugby takes centre stage

    While Reebok has long been associated with performance sport, the brand is now doubling down on team sports as it looks to strengthen its presence in South Africa. Rugby, one of the country's most passionately supported sporting codes, has become the first major focus of that renewed strategy.


    According to Reebok South Africa head of brand PJ Morilly, the local team has been deliberate about where it chooses to invest, saying rugby was a natural starting point because of its place in South African sporting culture.

    He said that while the Return to Sport strategy is being driven globally, "bringing that vision to life locally starts with investing in the sports and communities that mean the most to South Africans."

    More than a kit sponsorship

    The partnership with The Sharks extends beyond supplying technical apparel, reflecting Reebok's broader ambitions in both performance sport and lifestyle fashion.

    The brand plans to develop high-performance playing and training kit alongside supporter merchandise, lifestyle collections, and retail experiences designed to bring fans closer to the club.

    The move also taps into rugby's growing influence beyond the stadium, where the sport increasingly shapes streetwear trends, youth culture and everyday style.

    Reebok believes rugby's crossover into fashion and youth culture presents an opportunity to create products that perform on match day while fitting seamlessly into everyday wardrobes.

    Reuniting with The Sharks

    The partnership also revives a previous relationship between Reebok and The Sharks, with both organisations entering what the brand describes as a new phase of growth.


    For Reebok, the collaboration is about more than returning to a familiar partner. It also represents a renewed investment in South African rugby and an opportunity to reconnect with one of the country's most recognisable sporting communities.

    Morilly said partnering with The Sharks allows Reebok to reconnect "with a game, a club and a community that have inspired generations," reinforcing the brand's ambition to become a stronger presence in South African team sports.

    Read more: sports sponsorship, Reebok, The Sharks, Reebok South Africa, South African Rugby
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