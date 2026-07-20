Ntswembu, Namanje celebrates Banyana Banyana’s journey ahead of Wafcon 2026

Sasol has launched its latest Banyana Banyana campaign, Ntswembu, Namanje as South Africa prepares to support the national women’s football team ahead of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Morocco 2026.

Sasol Nozipho Mlambo launches Ntswembu Namanje. (Image supplied)

The campaign launch coincided with the announcement of the final squad selected to represent South Africa at the tournament, marking the start of the team’s journey as they prepare to compete on Africa’s biggest women’s football stage.

Celebrating a legacy built over nearly two decades

Developed in partnership with the South African Football Association (Safa) and SABC Sport, the campaign reflects Sasol’s long-standing involvement in women’s football and its commitment to growing opportunities for female athletes.

Ntswembu, Namanje celebrates the confidence, determination and resilience that have shaped Sasol Banyana Banyana’s journey, while highlighting the role of sustained investment in building a stronger future for women’s football.

Nozipho Mlambo, senior manager of group brand and sponsorships at Sasol, said the campaign represents the next chapter in the company’s support of the team.

“Great teams are built over time through consistency, belief and unwavering support. That is exactly what Sasol has invested in for nearly two decades, not only building champions on the field, but shaping a stronger future for women’s football in South Africa.”

A team ready to represent South Africa

The event also served as the team’s official national send-off, celebrating the players selected for the Wafcon squad and recognising the dedication required to earn a place in the national team.

Head coach Desiree Ellis said selecting the final squad was a difficult process but expressed confidence in the players heading to Morocco.

“We are satisfied with the selection we made, and we have complete faith that they will deliver on the mandate, which is first to qualify for the World Cup and then the rest will follow.”

Ellis added that the team’s opening match against Tanzania would be an important moment in setting the tone for the tournament.

Building the future of women’s football

For Sasol, the partnership with Banyana Banyana represents more than sponsorship, it forms part of a wider commitment to developing women’s football and inspiring future generations of players.

Thabile Makgala, executive vice president of people, risk, She and corporate affairs at Sasol, said the partnership had played a role in transforming the women’s game in South Africa.

“For the past 17 years, Sasol has supported a journey that has inspired generations of young women, elevated the game and positioned Sasol Banyana Banyana among Africa’s leading football nations.”

Safa vice president and Nec member Anastasia Tsichlas also highlighted the impact of the partnership, describing it as one of the most enduring relationships in South African sport.

“Together, we have transformed the women’s game into a source of national pride and continental success,” she said.

The nation stands behind Banyana Banyana

The squad announcement and campaign launch brought together sporting leaders, partners and supporters ahead of the team’s departure for Morocco.

SABC sport head of sport Keletso Totlhanyo highlighted the importance of ensuring South Africans have access to major sporting moments, while Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe presented the national flag to team captain Refiloe Jane as a symbol of support.





As the reigning 2022 Wafcon champions, Sasol Banyana Banyana will head to Morocco carrying the hopes of a nation while continuing their mission to grow the profile and impact of women’s football in South Africa.