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    Sasol taps Openfield to boost impact of sports sponsorships

    Openfield has secured the Sasol sponsorship portfolio, with the specialist sponsorship and sports marketing agency appointed to support and grow the impact of the energy company's sports sponsorships.
    14 Jul 2026
    14 Jul 2026
    Banyana Banyana is sponsored by Sasol. Source: Sasol.
    Banyana Banyana is sponsored by Sasol. Source: Sasol.

    Inspiring through sports

    The appointment brings together two organisations that share a belief in the power of sport to inspire, unite and drive meaningful change.

    Openfield will work alongside Sasol to help maximise the value of its sponsorship investments, with an initial focus on flagship properties including Banyana Banyana and Wheelchair Basketball South Africa (WBSA).

    "Our team couldn't be more excited to welcome Sasol to the Openfield family,” said Bongani Chinkanda, managing director, Openfield.

    "Sasol has earned enormous respect for the consistency and purpose behind its investment in South African sport. Their commitment extends far beyond sponsorship. They have helped create opportunities, unearth talent and inspire millions of South Africans.

    Telling powerful stories

    "At Openfield, we believe remarkable thrives where purpose, passion and performance come together. We are incredibly proud to partner with Sasol as they continue to champion Sasol Banyana Banyana and Wheelchair Basketball South Africa. Together, we have an opportunity to tell powerful stories, celebrate extraordinary athletes and create experiences that deepen meaningful connections with South Africans while inspiring the next generation,” said Chinkanda.

    Nozipho Mlambo, senior manager: Group Brand and Sponsorships, welcomed the partnership, saying: "We are delighted to appoint Openfield as our sponsorship agency partner. Their strategic expertise, deep understanding of the South African sporting landscape and passion for creating meaningful fan experiences align strongly with our vision. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that continue to grow the impact of our sponsorship portfolio and strengthen the role sport plays in creating positive social and economic outcomes."

    Read more: sponsorship, Sasol, Openfield
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