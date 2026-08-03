The MediaShop appoints BUH for its Nedbank businesss

Lerato Makhutla has been appointed business unit head at The MediaShop, where she will lead the Nedbank business.

Lerato Makhutla has been appointed business unit head at The MediaShop, leading the Nedbank business (Image supplied)

In this portfolio, her strategic expertise, client-centric approach, and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the agency's growth ambitions, says The MediaShop.

It adds that her appointment strengthens its leadership and reflects the agency's ongoing commitment to exceptional talent, strong client partnerships, and sustainable business growth.

Her appointment underscores the agency's commitment to placing experienced, commercially minded leaders at the helm of key client portfolios.

Building a type of leadership

"Lerato's appointment reflects exactly the type of leadership we are building at The MediaShop," says Dashni Vilakazi, managing director at The MediaShop.

"She combines strategic thinking with commercial acumen and a deep understanding of clients' business challenges. As we continue to grow our partnership with Nedbank, her experience and leadership will be instrumental in delivering the next phase of growth."

Known for her ability to unite teams around a shared vision, Makhutla believes successful leadership is rooted in collaboration, innovation, and a relentless focus on delivering value.

Her career has been defined by building trusted relationships, developing insight-led strategies, and creating campaigns that deliver tangible business results.

Her arrival marks another significant milestone for The MediaShop as it continues to invest in talent to support its expanding client portfolio.

It also signals the agency's confidence in the future, where experienced leadership, client-first thinking, and strategic excellence remain at the heart of its business.

Decade of experience

Bringing more than a decade of experience across strategy, media, marketing, and communications, Makhutla joins The MediaShop with a track record of leading high-impact campaigns for some of South Africa's most recognisable brands and institutions.

Throughout her career, Makhutla has built a reputation as a strategic thinker and collaborative leader, successfully delivering integrated marketing and media solutions across both the public and private sectors.

Her experience spans organisations including Walmart, Metropolitan, PPS Insurance, Telkom, Toyota, Lexus, the Department of Basic Education, SASRIA, the Auditor-General, the City of Tshwane, SABC, and Gauteng Government, where she consistently demonstrated an ability to translate business objectives into measurable marketing outcomes.

She has also held senior leadership roles across the industry, including business unit director, senior media strategist, and marketing manager, where she led multidisciplinary teams, managed significant client portfolios, and multimillion-rand budgets, while strengthening long-term client relationships and driving commercial growth.

Attracting accomplished professionals

Her appointment reinforces The MediaShop's philosophy that outstanding client partnerships are built on trust, insight, and experienced leadership.

The agency believes that delivering exceptional results begins with investing in exceptional and experienced leaders.

By attracting accomplished professionals like Makhutla, The MediaShop continues to strengthen its ability to provide clients with senior strategic counsel, innovative thinking, and measurable business impact.