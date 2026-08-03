OFM listener wins R40,000 in Show Your OFM competition

After a month of listeners showcasing the many ways OFM forms part of their everyday life across Central South Africa, OFM has announced Vryburg listener Hannelie Gerber as the winner of its Show Your OFM competition, taking home the grand prize of R40,000 in cash.

Launched as the grand finale of OFM's 40th birthday celebrations, the competition invited listeners to capture a photo showing how OFM is part of their daily routines. Whether listeners tuned in from the road, the office, the farm, the kitchen, or around the braai, the entries highlighted the special connection between the station and its audience.

Hannelie’s winning entry – a photo of her getting the OFM logo tattooed on her arm – perfectly captured the spirit of the Show Your OFM competition. Her bold display of loyalty and enthusiasm impressed the judges and ultimately earned her the top prize.

"I had to choose between changing my name to OFM at Home Affairs or getting the OFM logo tattooed on my arm!" Hannelie jokes.

She says she's been an OFM listener since her high school days, when the station was still known as Radio Oranje. She remembers falling asleep with the station playing in the background and says OFM has been part of her life ever since.

"To me, OFM is my bestie," she adds.

According to Tim Thabethe, OFM's programming manager, "This campaign crowned OFM's 40th birthday celebration. To witness the incredible effort and creativity shown by our audience reaffirms that OFM truly has a special place in the hearts of the people of Central South Africa. It is both a privilege and an honour. OFM remains the sound of Central South Africa's life."

The Show Your OFM competition concludes a successful year of special promotions, events, and giveaways celebrating OFM's 40 years on air. While one lucky listener walks away with R40,000, every entry served as a reminder of the enduring relationship between OFM and the communities it has proudly served for four decades.

OFM extends its sincere thanks to everyone who entered the competition and joined in celebrating this milestone.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



