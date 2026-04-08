OFM celebrates strong start to 2026

Central South Africa’s leading commercial radio station, OFM, has kicked off 2026 with an exceptional first quarter, marked by strong audience engagement, innovative campaigns, and continued brand growth as it celebrates 40 years on air.

This milestone year has already seen a dynamic lineup of on-air activations and listener-focused initiatives that highlight OFM’s legacy while driving future growth. Key campaigns include the YellO Fleet competition with a R40,000 grand prize, the Kaptein and Vriende Cruise, 40 Days Bingo, and the CSA Top 40 powered by Checkers.

Listeners can also look forward to the Gold Rush R100,000 giveaway, alongside themed weekends, major event involvement such as the Bloem Show and Grain SA’s NAMPO Harvest Day, and the much anticipated “Show Us Your OFM” campaign later in the year.

OFM’s strong performance is further supported by the continued commitment of its show sponsors, many of whom have renewed partnerships, reinforcing confidence in the station’s reach and impact.

The station’s growth is also reflected in recent BrandMapp data, which shows an impressive 41% increase, underlining OFM’s relevance and resonance with its audience.

Alongside its campaigns, OFM has introduced strategic updates to its programming lineup. Yvette Johnson has joined as a programming news reader, lending her voice to Die Agri Uur and hosting Saturday Siesta from 1pm to 4pm. Ashmund Martin and Olebogeng Motse have expanded their roles to host Weekend Breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays respectively, while Johrné van Huyssteen takes the reins of OFM Sundays from 7pm to 10pm. In addition, The Business Hour now airs Monday to Thursday, with new plans in development for the Friday slot.

OFM programming manager, Tim Thabethe, reflects on the milestone year: “In 2026, OFM celebrates its 40th year in broadcast. This milestone has prompted a review of the brand’s successes and wins, and OFM has a good story to tell, with many more to come. The slight shift in lineup and the cosmetic changes in sound will propel the brand into a purposeful future that continues to engage audiences and deliver results to clients.”

With a strong foundation laid in the first quarter, OFM is poised for an exciting year ahead – honouring its legacy while continuing to innovate and connect with audiences across central South Africa.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



