South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioBluegrass DigitaleatbigfishCaxton MediaEverlyticPrimedia BroadcastingOnPoint PRHoward AudioGagasi FMPBPRVicinity MediaBoundlessBizcommunity.comMedia Development and Diversity AgencyHelmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    OFM celebrates strong start to 2026

    Central South Africa’s leading commercial radio station, OFM, has kicked off 2026 with an exceptional first quarter, marked by strong audience engagement, innovative campaigns, and continued brand growth as it celebrates 40 years on air.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    8 Apr 2026
    8 Apr 2026
    OFM celebrates strong start to 2026

    This milestone year has already seen a dynamic lineup of on-air activations and listener-focused initiatives that highlight OFM’s legacy while driving future growth. Key campaigns include the YellO Fleet competition with a R40,000 grand prize, the Kaptein and Vriende Cruise, 40 Days Bingo, and the CSA Top 40 powered by Checkers.

    Listeners can also look forward to the Gold Rush R100,000 giveaway, alongside themed weekends, major event involvement such as the Bloem Show and Grain SA’s NAMPO Harvest Day, and the much anticipated “Show Us Your OFM” campaign later in the year.

    OFM’s strong performance is further supported by the continued commitment of its show sponsors, many of whom have renewed partnerships, reinforcing confidence in the station’s reach and impact.

    The station’s growth is also reflected in recent BrandMapp data, which shows an impressive 41% increase, underlining OFM’s relevance and resonance with its audience.

    Alongside its campaigns, OFM has introduced strategic updates to its programming lineup. Yvette Johnson has joined as a programming news reader, lending her voice to Die Agri Uur and hosting Saturday Siesta from 1pm to 4pm. Ashmund Martin and Olebogeng Motse have expanded their roles to host Weekend Breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays respectively, while Johrné van Huyssteen takes the reins of OFM Sundays from 7pm to 10pm. In addition, The Business Hour now airs Monday to Thursday, with new plans in development for the Friday slot.

    OFM programming manager, Tim Thabethe, reflects on the milestone year: “In 2026, OFM celebrates its 40th year in broadcast. This milestone has prompted a review of the brand’s successes and wins, and OFM has a good story to tell, with many more to come. The slight shift in lineup and the cosmetic changes in sound will propel the brand into a purposeful future that continues to engage audiences and deliver results to clients.”

    With a strong foundation laid in the first quarter, OFM is poised for an exciting year ahead – honouring its legacy while continuing to innovate and connect with audiences across central South Africa.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    Read more: OFM, Johrné van Huyssteen, Tim Thabethe
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz