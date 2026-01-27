OFM celebrates 40 years of excellence

2026 marks a historic milestone for the airwaves of the Free State, Northern Cape, North West, and Southern Gauteng. OFM, the premier commercial radio station in the region, is officially celebrating 40 years of broadcasting, reinforcing its legacy as the undisputed "Sound of Central South Africa".

Since first hitting the airwaves in 1986, OFM has grown from a regional broadcaster into a multi-platform media powerhouse. For four decades, the station has remained the heartbeat of Central South Africa, providing a unique blend of music, news, and entertainment tailored specifically to the interests and values of its diverse listener base.

OFM’s success is built on a foundation of deep-rooted community connection. As the leading commercial station in the region, it has been a constant companion through the changing landscapes of South African history. From the early days of FM broadcasting to the digital revolution of streaming and social media, OFM has evolved while staying true to its core mission: to inform, entertain, and inspire.

"Reaching the 40-year mark is not just a celebration of a brand; it’s a celebration of the people who tune in every day," says Nick Efstathiou, CEO of Central Media Group, which OFM forms part of. "Our listeners have allowed us into their homes, cars, and businesses for 40 years. We have grown up together, and that bond is what makes OFM the number one choice in Central South Africa."

Anchen Lintvelt, OFM’s sales and marketing manager, says, “Oh so big! This is a historical year for OFM. The brand has grown and developed so much over the years and has been part of so many stories and memories from listeners and advertisers. We will celebrate this milestone year with great joy, with pride and with passion. Cheers to 40 years!”

“For over four decades the OFM brand has reported on the end of the Cold War, witnessed the dawn of democracy in South Africa, traversed the years of the Walkman, iPod and Napster, and embraced the digital technologies that revolutionise the world that we live in today,” adds Tim Thabethe, Programme Manager at OFM. “To have remained relevant to our audience throughout this time, is a testimony to the heart and the evolving strategies that have been in place since 1986”.

Throughout its journey, OFM has been a pioneer in regional broadcasting. The station is renowned for its high-calibre on-air talent, award-winning programming, and impactful community initiatives. Beyond the music, OFM serves as a critical economic engine for the region. By providing a premium advertising platform, the station has helped thousands of local enterprises reach their customers, fostering growth and sustainability across four provinces.

To celebrate, OFM has planned a series of exclusive events, on-air surprises, and activations throughout the first half of the year. OFM remains committed to innovation, embracing new technologies and content so that the next 40 years are just as vibrant and impactful as the last 40.

