OFM secures two Telkom Radio Awards nominations

OFM is proud to announce it has been nominated in two categories for the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards: Afternoon Drive Presenter and Community Project.

The Telkom Radio Awards recognise excellence and innovation within the South African radio industry, and the awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 6 December 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. The Joyride’s Nico van der Westhuizen and OFM’s Cycling Santa project have been recognised as finalists in the respective categories.

Van der Westhuizen, the dynamic and authentic voice on air weekdays 3pm to 6pm, is Central South Africa’s trusted co-pilot, effortlessly turning the commute into a warm, engaging, and shared journey home. He is remarkably relatable and creates a genuine connection. He doesn’t just broadcast; he converses, sharing personal anecdotes and reacting to listener voice notes with infectious warmth and wit. Van der Westhuizen embodies the OFM spirit, making complex topics accessible, serious moments heartfelt, and fun moments truly contagious.

“I’m thrilled – and a little stunned – to be nominated for Best Drive Show Presenter at the Telkom Radio Awards. I’m just the guy behind the wheel on The Joyride. Nikki, JayBee, and Kayla are the engine, GPS, and ‘force’ that keep the show running smoothly and our listeners smiling. Without this dream team, I’d just be talking to myself in a studio. Thank you to everyone at OFM for being the ultimate pit crew. This nomination may have my name on it, but it’s a shared victory for the entire OFM family,” says Van der Westhuizen.

The Cycling Santa project was born when a long-standing sponsor of Carols by Candlelight withdrew, placing OFM’s beloved 20-year Christmas gift tradition at risk. To ensure that the spirit of giving lived on, OFM reinvented the initiative into a mobile, community-driven campaign that brought festive cheer directly to listeners.

“What an honour to be nominated for these two awards,” says OFM sales and marketing manager Anchen Lintvelt. “OFM is proud to represent Central South Africa at the Telkom Radio Awards on 6 December and can’t wait to share our successes with our audience who listens to us and support our initiatives daily.”

OFM’s programming manager Tim Thabethe adds the nominations reflect the station’s ongoing commitment to delivering quality content and meaningful community engagement. “Nico van der Westhuizen is deserving of the nomination as a showcase of the effort and creativity he applies to the afternoon drive show The Joyride. To get a community project nomination for Cycling Santa speaks also volumes of the work the OFM brand puts behind supporting its listening audience.”

“Over the past decade, it has been an honour to reflect on how OFM has driven positive change in the communities we serve while compiling our Radio Awards entries,” says OFM content manager Elzette Boucher-Krüger. “It offers a glimpse into the hard work and dedication behind the scenes, as well as the real impact of our campaigns. Even if not every entry receives a national nod, we can all be proud of the excellent work delivered.”

The Telkom Radio Awards honour outstanding achievement across the industry, setting a benchmark for radio professionals and stations nationwide. OFM is honoured to be recognised among this year’s nominees.

