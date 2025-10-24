South Africa
    OFM shines at Best of Bloemfontein Awards 2025 with triple win

    OFM, the sound of your life, is proud to announce its triumphant sweep at the Bloemfontein Courant Best of Bloemfontein Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, taking home three prestigious accolades: Best Local Radio Station, Best Local Radio Show, Good Morning Breakfast, and Best Local Radio Personality, Shandor Potgieter.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    OFM shines at Best of Bloemfontein Awards 2025 with triple win

    The annual awards celebrate excellence across the City of Roses, recognising businesses and individuals that make Bloemfontein truly exceptional. OFM’s wins stand as a testament to the station’s deep connection with its listeners, its commitment to local storytelling, and its passion for delivering engaging, relatable, and entertaining content.

    “It is a great privilege for OFM to be recognised as winners in three categories! Thank you, Bloemfontein, for listening to OFM daily, supporting our initiatives, and making us part of your daily routine,” said OFM’s sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt.

    Tim Thabethe, OFM’s programme manager, added: “These wins are a remarkable acknowledgment. An achievement that the OFM team has worked hard for. We thank our listeners, and all who voted in favour of OFM. We endeavour to remain the sound of your life in Bloemfontein and all of Central South Africa.”

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    Let's do Biz