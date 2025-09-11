South Africa
    OFM Bowling4Boobies back in support of Cansa

    This October, central South Africa will once again turn pink as OFM partners with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) for PinkTober 2025. Breast cancer affects thousands of South African families each year – but together, we can raise awareness, offer hope, and make a real difference.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    11 Sep 2025
    OFM’s mission is bold: to raise R500,000 for Cansa. Every donation helps fund care, research, and vital support for those fighting breast cancer.

    Adding some fun to fundraising, OFM and Round Table Southern Africa will host the Bowling4Boobies corporate bowls series across central South Africa. Each evening promises eats, treats, prizes and entertainment, with live performances by Rudo Schwim. The series starts in Bloemfontein on 2 October, followed by Vereeniging on 9 October, Welkom on 16 October, Hartswater on 23 October, and Klerksdorp on 30 October. Listeners can enter their team of four for just R2,000, with all proceeds going directly to Cansa.

    Listeners can further help by tuning in every Thursday as OFM’s daytime shows shine a spotlight on stories of courage, share life-saving information, and celebrate survivors. They can also take the Pink Pledge. It’s quick and simple – all they need to do is send 'pinkpledge' via Telegram to 084 222 9497 and follow the steps to donate. And finally, listeners can wear pink on Thursdays and flood their social feeds with support tagging #OFMPinkTober.

    “It's back, it's bigger, and it's going to be awesome! Bowling4Boobies is officially one of our favourite events on the annual calendar. We can't wait to paint central South Africa pink every Thursday and to have some serious fun while we make a difference!” says OFM’s sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
