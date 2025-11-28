South Africa
    Why your favourite radio station is the ultimate travel companion

    Your bags are packed, you’re ready for the beach, a mountain adventure, or a big city exploration. But before you embrace the unknown, there’s one essential travel companion you might be overlooking: your favourite radio station. Leaving your comfort zone is the whole point of a holiday, but that doesn't mean you have to leave every piece of comfort behind. In fact, bringing your beloved station along for the ride can transform your travel experience from pleasant to profoundly memorable.
    By Nick Efstathiou, issued by OFM Radio
    28 Nov 2025
    Stepping off a plane into a bustling holiday can be confusing. New smells, new sounds, a new pace of life. It's exciting, but it can also be a little overwhelming, because the destination is new. This is where your radio station works its magic. Hearing the friendly, recognisable voices of the radio stations' hosts, or the perfectly curated playlist you know and love, is like getting an instant digital hug. It’s a moment of grounding familiarity.

    Radio gives you a sense of routine, even when your schedule is upside down. Whether you tune in for a traffic report (even if you’re nowhere near traffic) or the news headlines, that small, dependable pattern can provide a comforting backdrop. Think about the songs that define a road trip, or the tracks playing when you fell in love. Music is intrinsically linked to memory. By playing your station during your holiday, you are actively creating powerful, audio-stamped memories.

    When you hear that specific song or jingle months later, it won't just remind you of the song itself. It will instantly transport you back to that drive to your holiday, sipping a warm coffee at your holiday home or getting ready for that family braai with the sound of your life, streaming in the background.

    Your favourite radio station acts as a beautiful bridge, connecting the relaxed, blissful state of your holiday to your everyday life. It makes the transition back home a little softer, as the same tunes that underscored your relaxation can now underscore your return to routine.

    While streaming music Apps offer endless choice, choice can be draining. Scrolling through millions of songs to find the right mood for your beach day, lagoon day or bush day can waste precious holiday minutes.

    Your radio station has professional presenters and programmers who have already done the work for you. They understand the flow, the energy, and the rhythm of a day. You simply press play and let the vibe wash over you. Do it today, and download the OFM App for your smartphone, available on your App Store.

    A holiday is about recharging, exploring, and creating unforgettable moments. By bringing your favourite radio station along, you are not closing yourself off to the world; you are simply giving yourself a reliable, joyous, and familiar anchor.

    So, as you pack that last swimsuit and charge your phone, make sure the OFM’s streaming App is ready to go. The next time you're cruising down an unfamiliar highway or relaxing by a sparkling

    pool, turn on the sound of your life. You'll quickly find that the best part of traveling is having the perfect soundtrack, and sometimes, the best soundtrack is the one that's been playing in your life all along.

    About Nick Efstathiou

    Nick Efstathiou is CEO of the Central Media Group t/a OFM
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
