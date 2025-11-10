South Africa
    2025 Edition of OFM’s PinkTober raises R1.2m for Cansa

    Central South Africans have once again opened their hearts and hands to rally behind OFM’s PinkTober campaign in aid of the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).
    10 Nov 2025
    Through the radio station’s Pink Pledge Thursdays and Bowling4Boobies corporate bowls evenings – presented in collaboration with Round Table Southern Africa – a remarkable R1 200 000 was raised during October.

    Now in its third year, the initiative set a fundraising target of R500,000, which was surpassed by the halfway mark.

    The campaign combined purpose with participation. In addition to the on-air drive – which featured interviews with experts and survivors sharing vital information on early detection, support, and compassion – OFM travelled 2,150 km to visit five cities: Bloemfontein, Vereeniging, Welkom, Hartswater, and Klerksdorp. There, enthusiastic teams of local businesses and listeners rolled for a cause. A total of 168 teams and 672 players took part, enjoying 750 steaks generously provided by Beefmaster.

    The bowling evenings raised R650 000, with the remainder of funds coming from on-air pledges by listeners, businesses, schools, and organisations that hosted their own fundraisers throughout October.

    HJ Botha, Cansa representative, expressed gratitude for the campaign’s impact:
    “Bowling4Boobies and PinkTober, hosted by OFM and Round Table, have created a meaningful platform for Cansa to stand together in the fight against cancer. Through this collaboration, Cansa can continue to promote and support innovative and effective approaches to the prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. We remain committed to addressing the high burden of cancer in South Africa through research, education, awareness, and healthcare at primary and secondary levels.”

    Stephan Theunissen of Round Table Southern Africa mentions it is a privilege and an honour to be able to launch an initiative like PinkTober and Bowling4Boobies with a media partner like OFM. “These projects have given the community the opportunity to become actively involved and raise funds that make a noticeable difference in the lives of those living with cancer. We at Round Table are truly humbled and grateful for everyone’s input and participation that helped make PinkTober 2025 a great success.”

    According to OFM’s sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt, they station was once again amazed by the incredible support the OFM PinkTober project received. “Not only have listeners and advertisers joined hands, but businesses, schools, and various institutions have all come together to more than double our target. PinkTober has become a project that brings a community

    together – one that opens people’s hearts and wallets – and makes an enormous contribution to the maintenance and service delivery of Cansa, which carries a tremendous daily responsibility to those in need. Thank you, Central South Africa – we’ll do it again next year!”

    OFM extends heartfelt thanks to every donor, sponsor, and partner who made this impactful campaign possible: Cansa, Round Table in Bloemfontein, Vereeniging, Welkom, Hartswater, and Klerksdorp, Beefmaster SA, Bon Courage, KWV, and Delta Express. Without your support, this campaign would not have been possible.

    For more information, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
