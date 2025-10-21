Why early breast cancer detection saves lives, by Medshield

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among South African women and one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. Yet, the message of hope is clear: early detection saves lives. In South Africa, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October every year, aligning with the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa), more than 19.4 million South African women over the age of 15 are at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime. Fortunately, thanks to advances in medicine and awareness, when detected and treated early, breast cancer survival rates are excellent, and outcomes continue to improve every year.

Modern technology, greater awareness, and improved screening tools such as mammography, have transformed the landscape of breast health. Regular check-ups and screening remain the cornerstone of prevention. At Medshield, we encourage all our members to stay informed, stay vigilant, and take proactive steps to protect their health.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in the breast grow uncontrollably, forming a lump or tumour. It most often begins in the milk ducts (ductal carcinoma) or the lobules that produce milk (lobular carcinoma). In its early stages, breast cancer may be small and confined, not yet life-threatening. However, if left untreated, it can spread to surrounding tissue or other parts of the body, requiring urgent intervention.

While women account for about 99% of all breast cancer cases, men are not immune. Male breast cancer makes up around 0.5 to 1% of all cases, and though rare, it carries the same risks and requires similar treatment approaches.

Who is at risk?

Breast cancer can affect anyone, but certain risk factors increase the likelihood. These include:

Increasing age: Risk rises sharply after age 50.



Obesity and harmful alcohol use: Both are linked to hormonal imbalances that can promote tumour growth.



Family history: Having a close relative (mother, sister, or daughter) with breast cancer increases your risk, especially if diagnosed before age 50.



Genetic mutations: Inherited mutations such as BRCA1 or BRCA2 significantly heighten lifetime risk.



Radiation exposure is especially concerning for the chest area in youth or young adulthood.



Tobacco use and postmenopausal hormone therapy may also play a role.

Importantly, most women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease. A clean family record does not mean you are risk-free. For those with known high-risk gene mutations, preventive strategies, such as medication, lifestyle changes, or even prophylactic surgery, can reduce the chance of developing the disease.

What to watch out for

Familiarity with your own body is one of the most straightforward yet powerful tools for early detection. Monthly breast self-exams help you notice subtle changes.

Warning signs to watch for include:

A new lump or area of thickened tissue in the breast or underarm.



A nipple that becomes inverted or unusually flattened.



Changes in skin colour (redness, pink or purple discolouration, or darker patches).



Alterations in breast size, shape, or contour.



Dimpling or puckering of the skin (an "orange peel" texture).



Scaling, flaking, or peeling of the nipple or breast skin.



Unexplained nipple discharge, especially if bloody or occurring from one breast only.

If you notice any of these symptoms, do not delay and consult your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

Diagnosis and screening

Mammography remains the gold standard for early detection. It is a safe, low-dose X-ray that can identify tumours long before you can feel them with your hand. Mammograms have been used reliably for over 50 years and can detect cancers early when treatment is most successful.

If a mammogram shows an abnormal area, your doctor may recommend further imaging, such as an ultrasound or MRI followed by a biopsy. Only a biopsy can confirm whether a growth is cancerous. Early detection allows for more treatment options and increases the chances of breast conservation (avoiding mastectomy). That is why regular screening, especially after age 40 or sooner, is so important.

Treatment and the power of early detection

Treatment for breast cancer depends on the type, size, and stage of the disease. It often involves a combination of:

Surgery: To remove the tumour or affected tissue.



Radiation therapy: To destroy remaining cancer cells.



Chemotherapy, hormone therapy, or targeted therapy: To prevent recurrence or spread.

The success of treatment is strongly tied to how early the cancer is detected. When breast cancer is diagnosed at a localised stage, the five-year survival rate is around 99%. However, if it has spread to other organs (metastatic cancer), that rate drops to roughly 27%. This striking difference highlights why vigilance is key. Even if you have recently had a clear mammogram, stay alert to any changes. If something feels or looks different, act immediately — it could save your life.

How to take charge

Perform monthly self-exams. Learn what is normal for your breasts so you can detect changes early.



Learn what is normal for your breasts so you can detect changes early. Schedule routine screenings. Ask your doctor about the proper screening schedule for your age and risk profile.



Ask your doctor about the proper screening schedule for your age and risk profile. Adopt a healthy lifestyle. Maintain a healthy weight, limit alcohol, avoid smoking, and stay active.



Maintain a healthy weight, limit alcohol, avoid smoking, and stay active. Know your family history. If breast cancer runs in your family, talk to your doctor about genetic testing or enhanced screening.



If breast cancer runs in your family, talk to your doctor about genetic testing or enhanced screening. Seek emotional support. A diagnosis, or even the fear of one, can be overwhelming. Reach out to counselling or support groups for guidance and encouragement.

Partnering with you for life

At Medshield, we believe prevention and early action are the most potent forms of care. That is why in 2026 you will have access to a mammogram screening every year from the age of 30, covered from the Wellness Benefit. In addition, our comprehensive benefit options support members across every stage of health, from preventive screenings and specialist consultations to chronic condition management and mental-wellness care.

Remember: early detection gives you power — the power to choose, to heal, and to live fully.

Predict. Prevent. Act now. Schedule your screening today and make breast health a lifelong priority.



