Spec-Savers launches hearing aid financial service

Limited access to audiologists, long waiting times, lack of awareness, stigma, and inadequate support for maintenance and follow-up care are some of the reasons why the hearing aid adoption rate could be as low as 6%, particularly in South Africa's public health sector. In an effort to bridge this gap, Spec-Savers has introduced a hearing aid financial service, which starts at R599 per month.

“One in three adults aged between 65 and 74, and more than 80% of those aged 85 and older, are affected by hearing loss, with hearing loss also affecting an estimated 17% of teenagers and 19% of people in their 20s,” says Bronwyn Van Wyk, head of audiology at Spec-Savers, which started to include audiology services in addition to optometry in 2022.

“Yet only 29% of people who need hearing aids actually use them.”

“Cost is one of the biggest barriers as to why South Africans don’t buy hearing aids and do regular hearing checks.

“At Spec-Savers Audiology, we’ve always believed that hearing should never be a luxury — it’s a basic part of living a full, connected life.

Hearing loss can significantly affect a person’s health, happiness, and everyday life.

It can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation, challenges at work, safety concerns, and even impact mental well-being.

Hearing aids offer many wide-ranging benefits across all ages, including improved speech, better understanding in noisy environments, and enhanced overall communication.

“Our new financial offering launching this month is designed to make that belief a reality,” Van Wyk says.

“It’s a game-changer because it’s not just about making payments easier — it’s about giving more people the confidence and opportunity to improve their quality of life through better hearing,” Van Wyk says.

These devices contribute to a better quality of life by reducing social isolation and promoting emotional well-being.

For older adults, the use of hearing aids is associated with improved cognitive function and may help delay cognitive decline.

In children and young adults, early hearing aid use supports language development, academic success, and social skills.

Given the stigma that has long been associated with wearing hearing aids, a key modern advantage is that these devices are no longer large or cumbersome.

“Today’s hearing aids are sleek and compact and feature advanced technology that helps reduce the stigma and makes them more comfortable and discreet.

“The hearing aids which we are now offering at R599 per month are just this – modern, sleek and offer excellent results,” says Van Wyk.

Spec-Savers provides hearing assessments, hearing aids, and personalised care for people with hearing loss, offering free screenings and comprehensive diagnostic testing at over 70 of their 350 stores nationwide.

“At Spec-Savers, we believe that early detection and timely intervention are vital to maintaining a high quality of life for those with hearing loss.

“Launching a pair of hearing aids from as little as R599 per month in South Africa is a significant step toward making hearing care more accessible, flexible, and affordable for everyone,” says Van Wyk.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to support individuals in their hearing health journey, so they can stay connected and engaged in everyday life.”

From R599 per month, customers can access a pair of hearing aids with the latest technology, including rechargeable features.

A minimum deposit is required, with a repayment period of up to 36 months. Approval is subject to a credit and affordability check.