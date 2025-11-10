New Toyota Hilux unveiled with global debut

The new Hilux introduces a multi-pathway approach to powertrains, including a diesel model, a battery electric vehicle (BEV), and plans for a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), reflecting Toyota’s strategy for regional flexibility and carbon-neutral mobility.

The BEV variant of the Hilux features:

4WD driveline

Battery capacity: 59.2 kWh

Cruising range: 300km or more

Maximum system output: 144kW

Wheelbase: 3,085mm; Length: 5,320mm; Width: 1,855mm; Height: 1,800mm

The BEV battery is mounted under the floor to optimise space, and high-output eAxles at the front and rear provide efficient off-road performance. The system is paired with an advanced control system designed to maintain Hilux’s hallmark durability, even in rugged environments.

The diesel version will be available for Japan from mid-2026, with other regions, including Asia, Europe, and Oceania, scheduled for sequential rollout.

Toyota plans to introduce the FCEV Hilux in Europe and Oceania starting in 2028. These multiple powertrain options aim to meet diverse regional needs while supporting carbon-neutral initiatives.

The Hilux remains part of Toyota’s global IMV platform, a vehicle architecture that has enabled the model’s international success for over 20 years.

Known for its reliability and off-road capability, the Hilux has historically served commercial fleets, construction sites, and rural communities, while also appealing to families and urban users.

The ninth-generation model continues this legacy, combining ruggedness with enhanced comfort and technology.

Toyota says the new Hilux is designed to adapt to local market conditions, offering flexibility in powertrain choice and configurations to suit customers worldwide.

The launch underlines the brand’s commitment to maintaining Hilux as a globally recognised workhorse while advancing electrification and sustainability in line with regional energy infrastructures.