Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Media24Business Partners LimitedPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuBoundlessBusiness and Arts South AfricaHoorah DigitalSo InteractiveOFM RadioThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMachine_Smile 90.4FMMann MadeHelmUrban Brew StudiosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    It's not a bakkie, it's a Hilux

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    7 Oct 2024
    7 Oct 2024
    Toyota South Africa Motors and Publicis Studio One launches a new campaign telling consumers that the Hilux is not just a bakkie.
    It's not a bakkie, it's a Hilux

    The South African affair with the Toyota Hilux dates back more than 50 years.

    With a heritage and pedigree entrenched in South African history and culture, the Toyota Hilux is not simply a bakkie. It's an indelible part of the South African fabric; an essential tool across hundreds of farms, construction sites and, more recently, even suburban family homes.

    To South Africans, the Toyota Hilux is so much more than the sum of its parts.

    Known for its reliability, durability and never-die attitude, the Toyota Hilux is the embodiment of legendary toughness – a string of DNA that it shares with the South African spirit.

    One doesn’t have to dig too deep to find South Africans proclaiming loudly, next to cooking fires in the veld, on social media or even bumper stickers, their love for the Toyota Hilux.

    The team at Studio One (a division of Publicis Groupe Africa) wanted to leverage these authentic statements and stories to show that a Toyota Hilux is so much more than a mere bakkie.

    It was from one of these true stories that the team gleaned the campaign line: 'It’s not a bakkie, it’s a Hilux' – a line that encapsulated not only the high regard in which the public holds the vehicle, but also a line that redefined the category, elevating the Hilux into a category of its own.

    Wessel Stoltz, creative director at Studio One said: “The Hilux range has been around for so long and means so much to so many people, we couldn’t help but be inspired by some of the true stories we came across. We chose not to go the typical bakkie-ad direction, showing off our latest and greatest, but rather used these stories to create a campaign that shows the very essence of what the Hilux stands for – dedication, durability, quality and reliability.”

    The campaign launched with a TV commercial that is rooted in a true story. In it, we see a farm manager who heads to town to find the perfect birthday present for his grandson, but disappointed with the flashy-ness and lack of substance of what’s on offer, decides to rather make something. We see the dedication and craft he pours into the making of the gift, metaphorically representing the Toyota South Africa Motors ethos. The ad concludes with a heartwarming moment when the boy reacts in a surprising way when he opens his present. You can watch the new Hilux ad here:

    Tasneem Lorgat, general manager of Marketing Communications at Toyota South Africa Motors said: “From the single cab workhorse to the stylish double cab, the Toyota Hilux range offers something for everyone. The 'It’s not a bakkie, it’s a Hilux' campaign is a reminder that there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to this vehicle. We are also excited to launch some of the campaign elements not only in English, but also in isiZulu, isiXhosa, Sepedi and Afrikaans.”

    The advertising campaign for the Toyota Hilux range extends across out-of-home, print, radio and digital channels, and reminds South Africans that they don’t need to own a bakkie, but rather a Hilux.

    Credits:

    • Senior manager of Marketing, Advertising & Digital: Rethabile Bopape
    • Manager of Marketing, Advertising & DTP: Buyisiwe Khanyile
    • Chief creative officer: Pete Little
    • Executive creative director: Clayton Swartz
    • Creative director: Wessel Stolz
    • Creative director: Jonathan Merry
    • Agency producer: Sally Walland

    • Group account director: Shiraz Mckenzie
    • Production company: Patriot Films
    • Director: Anton Visser
    • Executive producer: Deenan Naidoo
    • Production manager: Kelly Grobler
    • Production co-ordinator: Addington Cele
    • D.O.P: Werner Maritz
    • Art director: Andree du Preez
    • Post production facility: Deliverance
    • Post production: Paula Raphael
    • Offline editors: Kobus Loots
    • Online editors: Marco Raposo de Barbosa
    • Colourist: Terry Simpson
    • Sound engineers: Adam Howard
    • Music publisher: Adam Howard Music


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz