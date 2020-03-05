Toyota South Africa Motors and Publicis Studio One launches a new campaign telling consumers that the Hilux is not just a bakkie.

The South African affair with the Toyota Hilux dates back more than 50 years.

With a heritage and pedigree entrenched in South African history and culture, the Toyota Hilux is not simply a bakkie. It's an indelible part of the South African fabric; an essential tool across hundreds of farms, construction sites and, more recently, even suburban family homes.

To South Africans, the Toyota Hilux is so much more than the sum of its parts.

Known for its reliability, durability and never-die attitude, the Toyota Hilux is the embodiment of legendary toughness – a string of DNA that it shares with the South African spirit.

One doesn’t have to dig too deep to find South Africans proclaiming loudly, next to cooking fires in the veld, on social media or even bumper stickers, their love for the Toyota Hilux.

The team at Studio One (a division of Publicis Groupe Africa) wanted to leverage these authentic statements and stories to show that a Toyota Hilux is so much more than a mere bakkie.

It was from one of these true stories that the team gleaned the campaign line: 'It’s not a bakkie, it’s a Hilux' – a line that encapsulated not only the high regard in which the public holds the vehicle, but also a line that redefined the category, elevating the Hilux into a category of its own.

Wessel Stoltz, creative director at Studio One said: “The Hilux range has been around for so long and means so much to so many people, we couldn’t help but be inspired by some of the true stories we came across. We chose not to go the typical bakkie-ad direction, showing off our latest and greatest, but rather used these stories to create a campaign that shows the very essence of what the Hilux stands for – dedication, durability, quality and reliability.”

The campaign launched with a TV commercial that is rooted in a true story. In it, we see a farm manager who heads to town to find the perfect birthday present for his grandson, but disappointed with the flashy-ness and lack of substance of what’s on offer, decides to rather make something. We see the dedication and craft he pours into the making of the gift, metaphorically representing the Toyota South Africa Motors ethos. The ad concludes with a heartwarming moment when the boy reacts in a surprising way when he opens his present. You can watch the new Hilux ad here:



Tasneem Lorgat, general manager of Marketing Communications at Toyota South Africa Motors said: “From the single cab workhorse to the stylish double cab, the Toyota Hilux range offers something for everyone. The 'It’s not a bakkie, it’s a Hilux' campaign is a reminder that there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to this vehicle. We are also excited to launch some of the campaign elements not only in English, but also in isiZulu, isiXhosa, Sepedi and Afrikaans.”

The advertising campaign for the Toyota Hilux range extends across out-of-home, print, radio and digital channels, and reminds South Africans that they don’t need to own a bakkie, but rather a Hilux.

