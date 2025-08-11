South Africa
    Women-led luxury hotel opens in Limpopo amid tourism funding boost

    The Atrium Boutique Hotel, a 4-star luxury establishment with 100% black ownership and 60% held by women, has officially launched in Polokwane, Limpopo, as part of the 2025 Women’s Month celebrations.
    11 Aug 2025
    11 Aug 2025
    Source: Department of Tourism
    Source: Department of Tourism

    The hotel was co-founded by Lesetja Johanna Mukwevho, who holds a 60% stake, alongside her husband, Matodzi Joseph Mukwevho. Their venture reflects ongoing efforts toward gender equality and transformation in South Africa’s tourism sector.

    Deputy Minister of Tourism Maggie Sotyu officiated the launch, highlighting the role of women-led businesses and blended funding models in driving economic empowerment and regional opportunity.

    The event included representatives from government and development finance bodies:

    • Joosuf Pemma, MMC for Community Services, Polokwane, welcomed the hotel as a catalytic investment for local tourism.
    • Susan Mangole, acting deputy director-general at the dtic, stressed the need for alignment between public-private partnerships and national development goals.
    • Tshitereke Matibe, Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, praised the project’s contribution to the provincial economy.
    • Mmapaseka Letsike, Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, noted the importance of women’s economic participation in economic recovery.

    Remarks were also made by Mziwabantu Dayimani, CEO of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), who cited the Tourism Transformation Fund (TTF) as a model for unlocking impact through capital and collaboration. Sedfa board member Patrick Makape underscored the significance of the hotel’s 60% black female ownership within inclusive financing initiatives.

    A commemorative plaque unveiling, hotel tour, and networking luncheon formed part of the launch programme.

    Funding structure supports transformation

    The hotel’s development was funded through a combination of:

    • National Empowerment Fund (NEF) loan: R10m
    • Tourism Transformation Fund (TTF) grant: R5m
    •Tourism Equity Fund (TEF) loan via Sedfa: R9.8m

    The project has created 56 permanent jobs and contributes to local tourism infrastructure and inclusive growth.

    Tourism Transformation Fund recapitalisation

    Deputy Minister Sotyu announced a recent R100m recapitalisation of the TTF, aimed at supporting ongoing and new tourism projects led by black-owned enterprises nationwide.

    Since its inception in 2017, the TTF has:

    • Approved over R369m in transactions
    • Supported 31 companies
    • Created 491 new jobs and maintained 654 existing jobs
    • Enabled 19 businesses with majority or full women ownership

    Strategic funding to boost inclusive tourism growth

    The TTF is a blended financing initiative by the Department of Tourism and NEF, combining grants, loans, and equity contributions to improve the viability of black-owned tourism projects. The model supports entrepreneurs, particularly women and young people, across both urban and rural settings.

