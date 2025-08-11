WomensMonth: Ozwane Mahlangu on grit, growth and leading the hotel where her journey began

From studying for her matric in a guest room to managing the very same hotel years later, Ozwane “Ma Oz” Mahlangu’s story proves that determination knows no timeline.

Ozwane Mahlangu, General Manager, Anew Hotel Capital Pretoria

Growing up on a farm in Dullstroom, she faced life’s challenges head-on — raising children young, working as a domestic worker, and steadily climbing the hospitality ladder.

Today, as general manager of Anew Hotel Capital Pretoria and a bronze finalist in the 2025 Anew Annual Awards, she leads with resilience, empathy, and a deep belief in lifting others as she rises.

What inspired you to pursue a career in hospitality, and how did your journey lead you to becoming General Manager at ANEW Hotel Capital Pretoria?

I grew up on a farm in Dullstroom, one of eight children. School only became an option for me at eight years old, and even then, our classes were shared across grades in one small room. I helped my mother in the school kitchen and learnt Afrikaans from the children there, which helped me skip a grade early on.

Life wasn’t easy. I had my first child at 18, my second at 20, and worked as a domestic worker before landing a job in self-catering units. A guest noticed my work and told the owner I had more to offer. That moment changed my life. I moved to Walkerson’s Hotel and Spa, where I started as a cleaner, then became a waiter, and slowly worked my way up.

I never let the lack of formal education stop me. I studied later in life, earned a diploma in entrepreneurship, and always grabbed opportunities to learn from the people around me.

Every step taught me something valuable, and that journey – with all its setbacks and wins – is what led me to become general manager at Anew Hotel Capital Pretoria.

Your story of staying at the hotel while writing your matric exams is powerful — what challenges did you face along the way, and how did you overcome them?

As someone who is not afraid to ask questions — a value I was taught early on — I was fortunate to connect with the general manager of the hotel at the time. That connection made it possible for me to stay at the hotel while writing my matric exams.

One of the biggest challenges I faced was travelling from Mpumalanga to Pretoria, which was both tiring and time-consuming. Staying at the hotel gave me the stability and quiet I needed to focus, study, and relax during a very important time in my life.

How has your experience shaped your leadership style, especially as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry?

My experience has shaped me into a strong and resilient leader. Being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry has never made me feel less capable. On the contrary, it has strengthened my confidence and determination.

I have learned not to shy away from challenges and to make bold decisions with the same clarity and conviction expected of any leader, regardless of gender, and I stand for it. It taught me to stand firm, trust my instincts, and lead with both strength and empathy.

What are some of the achievements you’re most proud of since becoming General Manager?

One of my proudest achievements was obtaining my matric while already serving as a General Manager of a hotel, proving that it’s never too late to invest in yourself and grow. I have had the honour of representing a hotel at the KZN Tourism Indaba, and I have experienced travelling to interesting and fun places in South Africa through my work.

I have appeared on television, been featured in a few magazines, and been interviewed on radio stations, which has helped me share my journey and inspire others. Meeting VIPs and industry leaders has been both humbling and empowering. Most recently, I was recognised as a bronze finalist in the General Manager of the Year 2025 category of our ANEW Annual Awards. This was a moment that truly affirmed the hard work I have put into this role.

How do you see your role in empowering other women and your community through your work in tourism?

To the women out there, I want to say: “Never be afraid to take on a challenge, especially if it’s something you’ve never done before.”

My journey in tourism has shown me just how powerful this industry can be, not only in personal growth, but in building connections and understanding the world beyond our own. Through my role, I’ve had the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life, which has broadened my perspective and deepened my knowledge.

I believe that by sharing my story and leading with courage, I can inspire other women and members of my community to believe in themselves, step out of their comfort zones, and embrace the various opportunities that tourism and life have to offer.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to succeed in hospitality and leadership roles?

Hospitality is an industry that requires heaps of passion, dedication, and a genuine love for people. My advice to young women is to enter this field with a clear understanding of what you want to do and why you are doing it. If you truly love the work, in other words, by serving others, meeting different people, and adapting to diverse clientele, it will never feel like a burden.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is pursuing something you don’t truly enjoy. Success in hospitality and leadership comes from the heart, from doing what you love with consistency, professionalism, and empathy. If you stay committed and lead with purpose, there is no limit to how far you can go.

What does Women’s Month mean to you personally, and what changes would you like to see in the tourism industry to better support women?

Women’s Month is a reminder that, while women are sometimes underestimated, they are often the ones quietly holding everything together – navigating challenges with strength, insight, and resilience.

Women bring a unique ability to see the bigger picture and manage situations with care and consideration. In the tourism industry, I’d like to see more women given the space to lead confidently, to have their decisions respected, and their contributions truly recognised.

We need to see more women in leadership roles, as they often bring a sense of balance, attention to detail, and thoughtful direction that benefits teams and organisations.