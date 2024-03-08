Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Copywriter Cape Town
- Junior Copywriter Cape Town
- Senior Video Editor Johannesburg
- Creative Director Cape Town
- Head of Social Durban
- Influencer and PR Account Manager Cape Town
- Working Art Director Johannesburg
- Mid-Weight Art Director Cape Town
- Junior Copywriter Cape Town
- Senior Account Manager - Shopper Marketing Specialist Sandton
Publicis’ Katherine Jones leads the charge in advertising’s production renaissance
In her recent article co-authored with Hylton Heather, Katherine outlines how production has evolved from a back-office function into a cornerstone of modern advertising. By integrating production with creative and media disciplines, agencies can unlock synergies, maximise ROI, and deliver campaigns that resonate with today’s demanding audiences.
“At Publicis, we believe that production is more than just execution, it’s the engine that brings creative visions to life. Katherine’s leadership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and efficiency, ensuring we remain ahead in an ever-changing industry,” said Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.
Key highlights of Katherine’s vision:
- Technology-driven innovation: Leveraging tools like AR/VR, Unreal Engine, and Generative AI to create immersive, data-driven campaigns.
- Collaboration across disciplines: Seamless integration of production, creativity, and media to amplify impact.
- Efficiency and customisation: Automating workflows and localising content to meet diverse audience needs while maintaining brand consistency.
Under Katherine’s guidance, Publicis Groupe Africa remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, leveraging cutting-edge production strategies to drive exceptional results for clients.
To learn more about Katherine’s vision for the future of production, read the full article here.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Divz Govender
Marketing Manager
Publicis Groupe Africa
az.oc.sicilbup@rednevog.zviD
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation. Through a connected network of agencies and experts, we deliver innovative solutions that empower brands to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.
- Publicis’ Katherine Jones leads the charge in advertising’s production renaissance09 Dec 14:51
- In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands gold to Publicis06 Dec 13:43
- Publicis Groupe makes its mark at 2024 Assegai Awards25 Nov 15:25
- Publicis clinches Regional Agency Group of the Year at 2024 Loeries18 Oct 12:17
- Publicis Groupe Africa empowered by female leadership08 Oct 11:37