Publicis’ Katherine Jones leads the charge in advertising’s production renaissance

Publicis Groupe Africa is proud to celebrate Katherine Jones, chair of the ACA Producers Forum and a pivotal force in redefining advertising production. Katherine’s leadership and innovation are driving the transformation of production into a strategic driver of creativity, efficiency, and client success, positioning Publicis at the forefront of industry evolution.

In her recent article co-authored with Hylton Heather, Katherine outlines how production has evolved from a back-office function into a cornerstone of modern advertising. By integrating production with creative and media disciplines, agencies can unlock synergies, maximise ROI, and deliver campaigns that resonate with today’s demanding audiences.

“At Publicis, we believe that production is more than just execution, it’s the engine that brings creative visions to life. Katherine’s leadership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and efficiency, ensuring we remain ahead in an ever-changing industry,” said Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.

Key highlights of Katherine’s vision:

Technology-driven innovation: Leveraging tools like AR/VR, Unreal Engine, and Generative AI to create immersive, data-driven campaigns.

Collaboration across disciplines: Seamless integration of production, creativity, and media to amplify impact.

Efficiency and customisation: Automating workflows and localising content to meet diverse audience needs while maintaining brand consistency.

Under Katherine’s guidance, Publicis Groupe Africa remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, leveraging cutting-edge production strategies to drive exceptional results for clients.

To learn more about Katherine’s vision for the future of production, read the full article here.

