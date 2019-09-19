Platform45 hosts event on harnessing local talent to establish Africa as a global tech leader

On Friday, 29 November 2024, Platform45 hosted an intimate and thought-provoking gathering at Workshop17 in Johannesburg. This exclusive event marked the first in a series of boutique discussions designed to tackle the most pressing trends in technology and corporate innovation.

Facilitated by renowned tech entrepreneur and media personality Maps Maponyane, the evening centered on the theme of “The Future of Technology in Africa” and underscored the importance of making information and technology easily accessible to every African citizen.

The discussion featured four distinguished speakers - Shaun Richards, Dr. Adam Pantanowitz, Pumla Maswanganyi, and Monika Bielskyte - each bringing unique perspectives from their respective areas of expertise. Collectively, they explored how innovation and inclusion must work hand-in-hand to ensure Africa can realise its immense technological potential.

According to Shaun Richards, CEO and founder of Platform45, “South Africa embodies resilience and adaptability - qualities essential for technological innovation. Our history has taught us to think creatively, to find solutions where others see only obstacles, and to build bridges across diverse communities. These characteristics make our country a natural incubator for the kind of disruptive innovation that can transform lives not just here, but across the continent and beyond.”

The conversation delved into a range of topics, from leveraging technology for social impact to the ethics of innovation. Dr. Pantanowitz shared groundbreaking insights on human-computer interaction and artificial intelligence, while Monika Bielskyte emphasised the need for inclusive design principles to avoid tech being used as a tool for exclusion. Pumla Maswanganyi added a critical perspective, stating, “Innovation without inclusion is exclusion,” challenging attendees to prioritise equity in their strategies.

Why South Africa as an innovation incubator? The answer lies in our unique position at the crossroads of the developed and developing worlds. We face challenges that demand innovative solutions, yet we have the infrastructure to support cutting-edge technology development. This duality creates a perfect testing ground for disruptive technologies. Our diverse population provides invaluable insights into how solutions can be adapted for different communities and contexts.

“We believe that successful businesses must be active architects of inclusive growth. You might wonder why we feel such a strong responsibility to innovate. The answer lies not only in the questions left unanswered by previous generations but in our fundamental obligation as business leaders to drive positive change. We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, but we face new challenges that demand fresh perspectives.” says Richards.

This event was more than a discussion; it was a call to action. As Africa continues to rise as a significant player in the global tech ecosystem, conversations like these are vital in shaping the future. By fostering collaboration and inclusive innovation, Platform45’s ongoing mission is to establish Africa as a global technology leader.

This conversation is not only timely but vital as Africa stands on the cusp of a technological revolution. By fostering these dialogues, Platform45 aims to inspire actionable steps toward making technology accessible to all, driving sustainable growth and development across the continent. This is only the beginning...



