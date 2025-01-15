South Africa
    From vineyard to victory: Fine Wine Awards announces 2025 Trophy winners

    The winners of the Fine Wine Awards, sponsored by American Express, were revealed on 7 August at a ceremony hosted at Asara Wine Estate & Hotel. Now in its second year, the Fine Wine Awards aims to be the largest blind-tasting wine showcase and the most trusted guide for local wine enthusiasts. American Express is operated in South Africa through its licensee Nedbank.
    Issued by DNA Brand Architects
    11 Aug 2025
    11 Aug 2025
    Asara Amphora Chenin Blanc 2022 in Chenin Blanc, Lynx Cabernet Franc 2018 in Unusual Reds, and The High Road Directors Reserve in Bordeaux Blend were awarded the highest rankings (97/100).

    15 Trophy Awards were awarded to the highest-ranking wine in their category:

    • Unusual Reds: Lynx Cabernet Franc 2018
    • Bourdeaux Blend: The High Road Director’s Reserve 2020
    • Chenin Blanc: Asara Amphora Chenin Blanc 2022
    • Dry White Blends: The Dry Land Collection Rossouws Heritage 2023
    • Cabernet Sauvignon: Tokara Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
    • Port: De Krans Cape Tawny Port NV
    • Sauvignon Blanc: Nitida Wild Child Sauvignon Blanc 2024
    • Sweet: Piekenierskloof Samson Old Vine NV
    • Chardonnay: Survivor Terroir Chardonnay 2023
    • Shiraz: Christiena Syrah 2022
    • Unusual White: Nitida Semillon 2024
    • Cap Classique: Peter Falke Signature Noelina 2018
    • Pinotage: Flagstone Truth Tree Pinotage 2021
    • Non-Bordeaux Blend: Anco Spontaan 2023
    • Merlot: Le Bonheur Merlot 2021

    “A rollercoaster ride of styles from lively and riveting to beautifully cohesive and unctuous” shares judging panel member, Heidi Duminy, Cape Wine master and principal of the Cape Wine Academy. “The wines showed considered and intentional blending with the best expressing loads of personality and intrigue. At the top end the refinement, grace and beauty on offer was exquisite.”

    Briana Wilsey, vice president and general manager of Global Network Services EMEA at American Express, said: “American Express is proud to continue supporting the Fine Wine Awards and to celebrate this year’s outstanding winners. We are committed to showcasing the artistry and passion of South Africa’s winemakers to American Express card members and the broader community”.

    A total of 935 wines were entered into the competition, representing a full spectrum of styles - from Cap Classique to sweet wines - across 18 categories. Judging was conducted over five days, with the top five wines from each category blind-tasted again on the sixth and final day to determine the Trophy winners. Scoring was based on the internationally recognised 100-point system.

    The wines were evaluated by an independent panel of judges, with Natalie Collard the chairperson and director at Wine Of The Month. The judges represented all areas of the wine industry: from fine wine buyers, sommeliers and journalists to wine educators and winemakers.

    Awarded wines will receive Fine Wine Awards’ stickers and will be listed on www.finewineawards.co.za

    Read the full report here.

    About the Fine Wine Awards

    Wine-of-the-Month Club is South Africa’s longest-standing and largest wine club. Started in 1986 by Colin Collard, our focus has always been to sell wine that our expert panel have selected in a blind tasting.

    About American Express

    American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

    Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

    For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

    Let's do Biz