NIQ-GfK wins radio and TV measurement contracts in South Africa

Comprehensive audience measurement system sets new standard for the South African media, marketing and advertising industry.

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, is proud to announce that the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has appointed GfK, an NIQ company, to provide comprehensive measurement of radio and television audiences nationwide. This milestone marks a new era for South African media, marketing, and advertising, empowering the industry with robust, innovative, and actionable audience data.

Following a rigorous and competitive selection process, the BRC first awarded the Radio Audience Measurement System (RAMS) contract to GfK in June 2025. The first round of radio data collection is already underway and initial insights will be released in Q1 2026. In addition, GfK will also design and deploy South Africa’s new Total Video Measurement service, aligning the country’s TV currency with the way audiences consume content today.

Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC, commented: “We are pleased to partner with GfK and NIQ for the next chapter of audience measurement in South Africa. The selection process was thorough and competitive, and GfK’s proposals stood out for its commitment to methodological rigour and proven global expertise. This partnership will provide the industry with data that is both reliable and future-ready, supporting strategic decision-making across the marketing, media, and advertising landscape.”

Lee Risk, vice president, Media Measurement at GfK, added: “GfK is proud to partner with the BRC and the South African Radio and TV industries to deliver comprehensive, future-ready media measurement solutions tailored to the unique dynamics of South Africa. This collaboration reflects a shared vision for innovation in media measurement and insights, and we're confident in the strength of this partnership to elevate the industry.”

The South African media landscape is dynamic – with audiences increasingly accessing content across multiple platforms. GfK’s Radio360 approach combines traditional and digital methodologies, including hybrid recruitment for radio diaries and integration of streaming data. The new TV currency will provide daily insights into broadcast and connected TV usage, with future phases incorporating on-demand and streaming data for a unified, all-screens view. Broadcasters can prove their reach, agencies can plan with clarity and advertisers can track their ROI.

This announcement follows BRC’s news that GfK had been appointed their preferred provider for radio and television measurement. GfK’s Media Measurement team operates in over 25 countries globally, providing cutting-edge audience measurement solutions that capture media consumption from multiple data sources to deliver the Full View™ of audience behaviour.



