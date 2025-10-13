Rams contract awarded to new media measurement company

The new Radio Audience Measurement System (Rams) contract has been awarded to GfK Media Measurement, a NIQ company.

Source: © 123rf 123rf The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) is pleased to announce that following its rigorous Radio Audience Measurement System (RAMS) Request for Proposal (RFP) process, which concluded in June 2025

Announced by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC), this follows an extensive RFP process, managed by Independent Agency Selection (IAS).

A comprehensive system design commenced in July, with data collection phase starting in September 2025.

It is expected that GFK will deliver the first initial insights to the market in Q1 2026.

Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC, says they are pleased to partner with GfK Media Measurement for the next chapter of radio audience measurement in South Africa.

“The selection process was thorough and competitive, and GfK’s proposal stood out for its commitment to methodological rigour and proven global expertise.

Whittaker adds, “This solution will provide the industry with data that is both reliable and future-ready, supporting strategic decision-making across the marketing, media, and advertising landscape.

“GfK’s hybrid approach Radio360, combining traditional paper diaries with digital e-diaries, ensures that the new Rams will reflect the evolving ways in which South Africans engage with radio.

"Their commitment to quarterly public data releases and the integration of live streaming data in future phases aligns perfectly with the BRC’s vision for a modern, actionable, and inclusive radio audience currency.”

Key features of the new RAMS

Hybrid recruitment system GfK will use a dual approach, combining face-to-face recruitment for paper diaries with online research panels for e-diaries. This ensures broad reach and inclusivity across demographic groups.

Rolling data collection schedule Quarterly public releases will provide up-to-date, actionable audience insights, supporting agile decision-making for media owners, advertisers, and agencies.

Integration of streaming data In Phase 2, GfK will work closely with the BRC to incorporate industry streaming data, testing and implementing a Radio360 model similar to that used in Australia, reflecting the increasing importance of digital audio consumption.

Proven methodology GfK’s approach is built on decades of experience in data collection, data science, and audience analysis, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

Future-proofing The system is designed to adapt to ongoing changes in media consumption, providing a flexible, stable measurement solution for the industry.

Supporting the industry’s evolving needsThe South African radio landscape is dynamic, with audiences increasingly accessing content across multiple platforms. Accurate, timely, and actionable audience data is essential for media owners, marketers, and advertisers to make informed decisions and demonstrate value to stakeholders.

Understanding of the local market

Lee Risk, VP, commercial, media measurement at GfK says they are delighted to have been selected by the BRC.

“Our approach is grounded in methodological excellence and a deep understanding of the local market, supported by global best practices.

“We look forward to working closely with the BRC and industry stakeholders to deliver data that empowers the sector to innovate and grow.”

GfK Media Measurement brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in radio audience measurement, both locally and internationally.

As part of NIQ, GfK leverages the expertise of a highly skilled South African team, many of whom have previously held key roles in radio audience research.

This local capability is further supported by GfK’s globally recognised media measurement group, which has successfully delivered Ram systems in markets worldwide.

Deb Hishon, media measurement director, Pacific at GfK says, “This win is a powerful validation of our innovative approach to media measurement.

"It reflects the global confidence in our Radio360 system and builds on the success we've already achieved in Australia.

"Our collaboration with NIQ South Africa showcases the depth of expertise we can bring to any media measurement market. We’re proud to contribute our capabilities as a global leader in this space."

Esti Prinsloo, SA&I commercial director at NIQ South Africa, says it is more than a contract win - it’s a testament to the power of innovation, collaboration, and global expertise.

"We’re proud to collaborate with GfK to bring world-class media measurement solutions to South Africa and look forward to a successful partnership with the BRC.”

Whitaker concludes, “The BRC’s mission is to provide trusted, independent audience data that underpins the growth and innovation of the media sector.

“By partnering with GfK, we are confident that the new Rams will deliver on this promise, supporting the industry as it navigates the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving audio landscape.”

Next steps and industry engagement

The BRC and GfK will work closely with industry stakeholders throughout the design and data collection phase, ensuring that the new Rams currency meets the needs of all users.

Regular updates and engagement sessions will be held to keep the market informed and involved in the process and look forward to the launch of a new, world-class radio audience measurement system in Q1 2026.