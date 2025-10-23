EXCLUSIVE: AdForum Worldwide Summit Day 2 from Johanna McDowell

Johanna McDowell, founder and CEO of IAS and partner for Scopen Africa, reports back on day 2 of the AdForum Worldwide Summit.

On Tuesday, the delegates visited several agencies, including Gut agency which started in Miami a few years ago as well as Ace of Hearts, which only opened its doors six weeks ago and will be an agency to watch.

A visit to IPG Media brands was the opportunity to talk about what is happening in media at the moment.

This was followed by a visit to WPP and a discussion with Cindy Rose.

The day concluded with dinner with the global Ogilvy team.

The Summit is taking place in London from 20 to 23 October 2025.

McDowell will report back each day from the Summit.