PWC report | Youth propel Africa's E&M sector beyond global benchmarks

Africa’s entertainment and media (E&M) sector is entering a decisive new era—one defined by digital acceleration, youthful audiences, and rapid mobile connectivity. PwC’s Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2025–2029 paints a picture of a continent that’s not merely catching up with global trends but actively shaping them.

Key report highlights

E&M growth in Africa will largely outpace the global 2024-2029 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%

Nigeria remains the fastest-growing E&M market in Africa with a 7.2% CAGR over the period (industry market value of US$ 5.8bn by 2029)

South Africa is the largest E&M market on the continent, reaching US$ 17.4bn (R321.2bn) by 2029, but will experience slower growth at a 3.5% CAGR

Kenya is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to a market size of US$ 5.2bn by 2029

Kenya’s internet advertising market will grow at a CAGR of 16%—the fastest globally.

A continent on the move

“Despite global economic pressures, Africa’s leading E&M markets are showing resilience and momentum” says Charles Stuart, PwC’s Africa Entertainment and Media leader. Nigeria posted 11.2% growth in 2024, followed by Kenya at 7.1% and South Africa at 6.2%. “These figures reflect more than recovery—they signal a structural shift toward scalable digital platforms, youth-driven engagement and new monetisation models” says Stuart.

Connectivity is the cornerstone of this transformation. South African 5G subscriber numbers are growing and are poised to overtake 4G subscriptions shortly after the forecast period. In South Africa, video accounts for 76% of total data usage, while Nigeria now has over 107 million internet users. Kenya’s mobile connections already exceed its population, underscoring the mobile-first nature of its digital economy.

Digital advertising and streaming reshape the landscape

Advertising is rapidly shifting to digital formats, with Nigeria expected to reach 84% digital ad spend by 2029—surpassing the global benchmark of 80%. "Nigeria’s E&M growth is driven by a predominantly young population and rapid digital innovation that’s reshaping how content is created, consumed and monetised.” says Udochi Muogilim, Technology, Media and Telecommunications leader, PwC Nigeria

South Africa and Kenya are close behind at 74% and 64%, respectively. Retail display and paid search are among the fastest-growing segments, driven by performance-based strategies and mobile-first consumer behaviour. Globally, advertising revenue has overtaken consumer revenue and by 2029 will have opened a US$ 300bn lead.

OTT streaming platforms are also expanding, with South Africa projected to add 1.4 million new subscribers by 2029. Ad-supported models are gaining traction across all three markets, enabling platforms to reach broader audiences and reduce barriers to entry.

By 2028, the advertising landscape for consumer magazines will hit a pivotal milestone, as digital ad revenue surpasses print for the first time. In the same year, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is projected to outpace traditional physical formats, emerging as the leading force within the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector.

AI and gaming signal the next frontier

Generative AI is beginning to shape local storytelling, with South African media companies using it to streamline production and personalise content. Across the continent, startups are leveraging AI to create local-language content, expand access and reflect regional voices.

Gaming and esports are emerging as major growth areas with Nigerian gaming and esports revenue, at a CAGR of 7.6%, expected to surpass traditional television revenue by 2028. This tipping point highlights the digital shift being driven by mobile platforms and immersive technologies.

“Kenya is also seeing strong growth in casual and social gaming, supported by rising smartphone adoption, says Michael Mugasa, Entertainment and Media partner, PwC Kenya. “With internet advertising and mobile gaming leading the way, Kenya’s digital media market is entering a new phase of growth.”

“Africa’s E&M sector is redefining itself,” says Nana Madikane, PwC’s Africa Technology, Media and Telecommunications Industry leader. “We’re seeing a convergence of technology, creativity and consumer demand that is unlocking new opportunities across the value chain. The challenge now is to scale infrastructure, support local content creation and build inclusive digital ecosystems.”

Unlocking Africa’s E&M potential

Stakeholders across the E&M value chain—including content creators, investors, regulators and platform providers—are encouraged to move from insight to action. With the right investments and partnerships, Africa’s entertainment and media sector can position itself as a driver of innovation, engagement and growth.