    New ChatGPT web browser launches to take on Chrome

    OpenAI has officially entered the browser market with the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, a new AI-powered web browser that integrates ChatGPT directly into the browsing experience. The company says the move marks a major step in reimagining how people navigate, interact with and use the internet.
    22 Oct 2025
    Source: Unsplash

    Atlas is available now for macOS users worldwide, with versions for Windows, iOS and Android expected soon. It’s open to Free, Plus, Pro and Go users, with Business customers gaining access through a beta programme.

    ChatGPT Atlas is built around a conversational interface, as opposed to relying on search bars and extensions like most browsers do. Users can either type or speak directly to ChatGPT, ask questions about the page they’re viewing, or request summaries and comparisons.

    A built-in sidebar allows real-time interaction with any website, says OpenAI, from reading long reports to analysing data tables, while maintaining a natural chat experience.

    One of the standout features is Agent Mode, which enables ChatGPT to perform multi-step tasks such as researching a topic, booking a flight, or creating itineraries without leaving the browser. Some advanced Agent Mode functions will initially be available only to paid subscribers.

    Atlas also introduces optional browser memories, which let ChatGPT remember previous sessions, preferences or projects. OpenAI emphasises that users retain full control: they can view, edit or delete memories at any time, and parents can disable the feature altogether.

    In its statement, OpenAI said:

    “We think AI offers a rare opportunity to rethink what a browser can be about.”

    The company added that Atlas aims to make the web more accessible by reducing the need for traditional search and manual navigation.

    Download at chatgpt.com/atlas⁠ (opens in a new window).

