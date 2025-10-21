South Africa
ICT Technology
NTT Data takes over Alchemy Technology Services

NTT Data has acquired Alchemy Technology Services, a specialist insurance technology consultancy. The acquisition strengthens NTT Data’s capacity to support insurers with digital transformation, core system implementation, and complex regulatory requirements.
21 Oct 2025
Image supplied
Image supplied

Alchemy brings expertise in speciality insurance, including regulated markets such as the London Market, complementing NTT Data's existing network of more than 15,000 specialists across 26 countries. The firm serves over 300 clients globally, including six of the top ten insurers by revenue.

The Alchemy team will operate as a global centre of excellence, applying its delivery and training model internationally. Its academy-based approach has developed over 200 professionals since 2018 and will now support NTT Data’s global operations.

Bruno Abril, global lead for insurance, NTT Data, said: “The acquisition allows us to combine Alchemy’s expertise with our global network to support insurers’ digital transformation and modernisation projects.”

John Harkin, founder and CEO of Alchemy, said: “Joining NTT Data provides opportunities for international growth while reinforcing our commitment to the north-west of Ireland.”

