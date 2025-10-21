South Africa
    Jem HR launches new mobile service for SA employees

    Jem HR, the South African HR and benefits platform for frontline teams, has launched Jem Mobile, a new service giving employees access to affordable smartphones and data contracts through payroll deduction, at no cost or risk to employers.
    21 Oct 2025
    Simon Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Jem | image supplied
    Simon Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Jem | image supplied

    The service targets one of the most pressing inequalities in South Africa’s workforce: high mobile data costs.

    Millions of essential workers in sectors such as security, cleaning, retail, and manufacturing pay disproportionately more for connectivity than higher-income earners.

    “People shouldn’t pay more for data simply because they can’t qualify for a contract,” says Simon Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Jem.

    “Jem Mobile changes that by using payroll deduction to remove the risk and pass the savings directly to the employee.”

    A 10GB prepaid data bundle can cost over R600 per month. Through Jem Mobile, the same allowance costs just R219 a month, potentially saving employees money.

    “The next step is ensuring every employee has a connected smartphone – as essential to them as a laptop is to an office worker,” Ellis explains.

    Comprehensive support for employees

    Jem provides hands-on onboarding for first-time contract holders, including onsite activations, courier delivery, and Icasa-approved devices with protective accessories.

    Ongoing support covers Sim swaps, theft and damage assistance, and courtesy devices during repairs. Digitally confident employees can also manage orders and support through WhatsApp.

    “Frontline workers keep our economy running,” Ellis concludes. “They deserve fair access to the tools and services the rest of us take for granted. Jem Mobile helps make that possible.”

    smartphones, mobile services, payroll, Simon Ellis, Jem HR
