Subscribe & Follow
Trending
MTN introduces rent-to-own smartphones in SA
Flexible, no-credit-check financing
The offering allows customers to acquire smartphones starting from R10 per day, with no credit checks or paperwork required.
The process uses AI-driven affordability assessments tailored to South Africa’s informal economy. Customers can select payment plans ranging from three to twelve months, after which the device is owned outright.
Partnership and technology
The solution is powered by MTN’s fintech platform in partnership with Airvantage. It follows MTN’s previous initiatives like Smartphone For All and Shesh@ 5G SIM Delivery, targeting challenges around smartphone affordability and digital inclusion.
Customer-focused approach
Kagiso Mothibi, CEO: Fintech SA at MTN South Africa, said: “This offering empowers users, especially the unbanked and underserved, to own a 4G or 5G smartphone affordably, from as little as R10 a day, with no credit checks or paperwork required.”
Tandi Kuper, CEO of Airvantage, added: “Together with MTN, we’re using data science and fintech to democratise access to smartphones. It’s technology with purpose, at scale.”
How to access the service
- Download or open the MTN MoMo App
- Select Handset Rent-to-Own
- Apply via a few simple steps
- Pay a deposit
- Choose a payment plan
- Receive the device
- Own it after final payment
The launch currently features 4G Samsung smartphones, with plans to include more brands.
Related
MTN pumps R300m into Gauteng network as part of national upgrade drive 21 Jul 2025 MTN names David Behr to head streamlined enterprise business unit 16 Jul 2025 Cell C 'now on South Africa's best network'? MTN bristles at claim 7 Jul 2025 MTN launches Youth Hustle Hub 2025 with R1m prize pool 19 Jun 2025 South African brands dominate Africa’s brand value rankings 19 Jun 2025 Turkcell opposes MTN’s Constitutional Court appeal in $4.2bn Iran licence case 5 Jun 2025