South Africa
ICT Mobile & Apps
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareLulaCan!doEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    MTN introduces rent-to-own smartphones in SA

    MTN MoMo South Africa has introduced a Handset Rent-to-Own solution aimed at increasing access to 4G and 5G smartphones for users who may be unbanked or underserved.
    31 Jul 2025
    31 Jul 2025
    Kagiso Mothibi, CEO of Fintech at MTN SA | image supplied
    Kagiso Mothibi, CEO of Fintech at MTN SA | image supplied

    Flexible, no-credit-check financing

    The offering allows customers to acquire smartphones starting from R10 per day, with no credit checks or paperwork required.

    The process uses AI-driven affordability assessments tailored to South Africa’s informal economy. Customers can select payment plans ranging from three to twelve months, after which the device is owned outright.

    Partnership and technology

    The solution is powered by MTN’s fintech platform in partnership with Airvantage. It follows MTN’s previous initiatives like Smartphone For All and Shesh@ 5G SIM Delivery, targeting challenges around smartphone affordability and digital inclusion.

    Customer-focused approach

    Kagiso Mothibi, CEO: Fintech SA at MTN South Africa, said: “This offering empowers users, especially the unbanked and underserved, to own a 4G or 5G smartphone affordably, from as little as R10 a day, with no credit checks or paperwork required.”

    Tandi Kuper, CEO of Airvantage, added: “Together with MTN, we’re using data science and fintech to democratise access to smartphones. It’s technology with purpose, at scale.”

    How to access the service

    • Download or open the MTN MoMo App
    • Select Handset Rent-to-Own
    • Apply via a few simple steps
    • Pay a deposit
    • Choose a payment plan
    • Receive the device
    • Own it after final payment

    The launch currently features 4G Samsung smartphones, with plans to include more brands.

    Read more: smartphones, MTN, MTN South Africa, phones
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz