AfricaTechFest: Honor backs R171bn AI smartphone plan

The Africa Tech Festival has concluded after a three-day showcase in Cape Town, drawing thousands of delegates, press, exhibitors, and industry leaders.

The event featured headline speakers, fireside chats, and exhibitions from leading companies in the technology space.

Honor South Africa had one of the most visually striking setups at the festival, but also hosted two fireside chats that focused on hot topics in the industry: AI and its impact on the smartphone sector, and connectivity in Africa.

The brand's local growth is on an upward trajectory. A news report indicates that Honor captured 10% of the local smartphone market in the first quarter of 2025. But the company has more ambitions: it plans to become a leading AI device ecosystem business with a $10bn investment.

During the fireside chat on AI and smartphones, Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor Technologies Africa, outlined how AI is transforming user experiences in ways that are largely invisible but impactful.

“People talk about AI, but they don’t always feel its impact,” he said. “At Honor, we see AI as something that works quietly in the background to make life more convenient and efficient.”

He explained that AI features can learn user habits to speed up everyday tasks, reducing the time for certain processes from ten seconds to just two. Even taking a photograph, he said, is enhanced automatically: “You might take a great photo, but the AI makes it even better.”

The discussion highlighted how generative AI is integrated across Honor devices, from the chip level to the camera software, creating a seamless experience for users. “It’s a lot of the stuff that we don’t see, the invisible generative AI that is embedded in the Honor technology,” Zhou noted.

Andisa Ntsubane, Vodacom Group’s managing executive of brand, marketing and communications, offered a network perspective, stressing the importance of connectivity for AI adoption.

“We have more than 230 million customers across eight markets on the continent,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure technology serves people. It’s not about the chips and the code, it’s about improving lives.”

From left to right: Aki Anastasou, Fred Zhou, Akhram Mohamed, Andisa Ntsunbane

He emphasised that extending network access is crucial to bringing AI features to consumers who are currently unconnected. “We see this as a significant opportunity to improve lives and productivity across Africa.”

Akhram Mohamed, editor of GeekHub and CEO of The Blank Canvas, added that AI’s transformative potential depends on accessibility and localisation. “Ten years ago, brands competed on megapixels and chipsets. Now, it’s about algorithms, intelligence, and user experience,” he said.

“AI can help farmers improve yields, students fill gaps in learning, and entrepreneurs develop strategies directly from their phones. But if we don’t localise AI, we risk bringing in intelligence that doesn’t understand Africa.” He highlighted the importance of adapting AI for African languages and local contexts to ensure meaningful adoption.

Zhou outlined Honor’s efforts to make AI accessible to all market segments. “We will make the AI phones, the intelligent phones, accessible for everyone,” he said. “Our X-series, for example, brings AI capabilities to entry-level users.”

He described Honor’s strategy of building an open ecosystem, where smartphones, laptops, and IoT products work together, and where cooperation with technical and operator partners ensures that AI is integrated across devices.

An interesting chess-playing robot displayed at the Honor stand

The discussion also touched on the business model for making devices affordable. Ntsubane highlighted initiatives like the Easy-to-Own programme, which allows South Africans to finance smartphones for as little as R6.50 a day. “Affordability remains a barrier, but access alone isn’t enough,” he said.

“We also want African markets to shape technology, not just consume it. That means developing local content, using local languages, and ensuring these solutions fit our context.”

Mohamed emphasised the importance of collaboration in realising AI’s benefits. “Good AI is invisible. It works quietly in the background, predicting and learning from your habits,” he said.

“When hardware providers like Honor work together with network providers like Vodacom, consumers benefit through better service, predictive support, and more intuitive experiences.”

A recurring theme

The fireside chat underscored a recurring theme: AI adoption in Africa depends on accessibility, localisation, and strategic collaboration.

While Honor’s $10bn investment is global, the rollout of X-series devices and partnerships with network operators demonstrate tangible steps toward integrating AI into everyday life on the continent.

By combining cutting-edge AI technology with network support and a focus on local markets, the panel suggested that African consumers could soon experience smarter, faster, and more intuitive smartphones.

The chat concluded with a shared message: AI’s promise lies not only in technological innovation but also in how it empowers people, bridges digital divides, and brings Africa into the centre of global tech development.