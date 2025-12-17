How marketing changed in 2025 and what it means for brands

2025 was a watershed year for marketers in South Africa. Consumer behaviour shifted, technology accelerated and brands that once relied on traditional media rhythms found themselves needing to rethink everything from strategy to storytelling to speed.

According to Ryan Nofal, co-managing director at Penquin, the industry didn’t just change, it matured. “This year forced marketers to get real about what drives results,” he says. “2025 wasn’t about trends for trends’ sake. It was about clarity, precision and meeting South Africans where they actually are.”

From AI to the rise of hyper-local content, here’s his breakdown of the six marketing forces that shaped 2025, and what they mean for the years ahead.

AI isn’t optional, it’s non-negotiable

In 2025, artificial intelligence moved from an “interesting tool” to an “absolute essential.” AI-powered content generation, predictive analytics, programmatic buying and personalised customer journeys became baseline, not bonuses. “AI became the great equaliser,” says Nofal. “It helped brands scale faster, speak more languages, and reach more people without blowing budgets. If you weren’t using AI this year, you were already behind.”

Personalisation at scale became the norm

In 2025, delivering tailored experiences to diverse audiences went mainstream, powered by data and AI. South African brands, dealing with multilingual and multicultural consumers, used personalisation to create relevant campaigns across urban and rural divides. "Personalised marketing at scale allowed brands to connect on a deeper level, from customised product recommendations to language-specific messaging," Nofal explains. This trend boosted conversion rates by making every interaction feel unique and valued, reshaping customer loyalty in a competitive market.

The reign of short-form video

TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts owned 2025. Video consumption in South Africa spiked sharply compared to two years ago, especially among Gen Z and emerging middle-income consumers. Brands responded with higher investments in micro-influencers, more vernacular content across isiZulu, Setswana, isiXhosa, Afrikaans and Sepedi and shoppable video formats. “Short-form video became the heartbeat of digital culture this year,” says Nofal. “It’s where people discover products, form opinions and connect emotionally, often in under 10 seconds.”

Purpose, sustainability and values became part of the purchase decision

Purpose-driven marketing wasn’t just a trend this year, it became currency. From circular economy messaging to sustainability claims to impact-focused campaigns, brands with a clear stance resonated most with younger audiences. “South Africans, especially millennials and Gen Z, want to support brands that show up for something meaningful,” Nofal says. “Purpose builds trust, and trust builds sales – it’s that simple.” Brands that embedded values into their identity, not just their ads, saw meaningful engagement spikes.

The creator economy became the new media giant

Globally, creator content skyrocketed, with creator ad spend projected to hit $37 billion in 2025. South African marketers mirrored the momentum, turning to micro and nano-influencers for real, authentic impact. “2025 proved that you don’t need a celebrity to move the needle,” says Nofal. “Creators with highly engaged niche communities often outperform big names, and they do it with authenticity money can’t fake.” The shift unlocked new opportunities for brands to appear credible, relatable and culturally relevant.

What Did 2025 Teach Marketers? Nofal sums it up simply: “This year reminded us that marketing isn’t about noise, it’s about connection. The brands that won were the ones that embraced technology, understood local nuance, and communicated with honesty and heart.” As 2026 approaches, the rules are clear: Stay agile. Stay real. Stay human, even in a digital-first world. Adaptability remains key in a market as dynamic as the Rainbow Nation itself.