5 questions to ask yourself before setting 2026 goals

As the year winds down, many of us start thinking about what’s next: what we want to change, achieve, or let go of in the new year. However, before rushing into setting resolutions or writing down your 2026 goals, it’s worth pausing to ask why these goals matter and whether they truly align with the life you want to live.

According to Annemie Burger, HR director at leading brand and communication agency Penquin, setting meaningful goals starts with reflection, not pressure.

“We live in a culture that’s always pushing us to do more, earn more, achieve more. However, lasting change doesn’t come from ticking off boxes, it comes from being intentional about who we are and what we value,” says Burger. “If you take the time to ask the right questions, you’ll set goals that actually inspire you instead of overwhelm you.”

Here are five simple questions Burger believes everyone should ask themselves before setting new personal or professional goals for 2026.

1) What did this year teach me?

Before looking ahead, take a moment to look back. Think about what you’ve overcome, what you’ve learned about yourself, and what you’d like to leave behind. “Reflection gives meaning to progress,” says Burger. “Even if you didn’t hit every goal, you’ve grown in ways that matter. Recognise that. It’s the foundation for everything that comes next.”

2) Where did my energy go, and did it serve me?

At the end of a busy year, many people feel exhausted but unsure why. Burger suggests doing an “energy audit”, looking at what filled you up and what drained you. “Ask yourself where your time and energy really went,” she explains. “Were you investing in things that made you feel alive and purposeful or were you just getting through the days? Your energy is your most valuable resource, protect it.”

3) What does success look like for me?

It’s easy to compare yourself to others or chase goals that look good on paper. However, Burger says true success is personal. “Maybe success for you this year means slowing down, spending more time with family, or prioritising your health,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be about promotions or big milestones. The only definition that matters is yours.”

4) Who do I want to grow with?

The people we surround ourselves with influence how we think, feel, and act. “Think about who lifted you up this year,” says Burger. “Who challenged you in a good way? Who made you feel supported and seen? As you move into a new year, choose your circle intentionally, it’s one of the most powerful things you can do for your wellbeing and success.”

5) What will I do differently this time?

Real growth happens when you change the approach, not just the goal. “Maybe you’ve been setting the same goal for years, to save more, to exercise, to rest more, but it never sticks,” says Burger. “Instead of giving up, ask yourself what small change you can make to get a different result. Sometimes that shift in mindset is all it takes.”

For Burger, setting goals isn’t about pressure, it’s about possibility. “You don’t need to have your whole life figured out by January,” she says. “You just need to start with awareness. When your goals reflect your values, it becomes easier to stay consistent, because you’re working towards something that feels authentic to you.”

As we prepare to welcome a new year, Burger encourages South Africans to trade perfection for progress, and to set goals that feel grounded, kind, and personal. “The most powerful thing you can do for yourself in 2026 is to be intentional,” she concludes. “When you set goals that reflect who you are, not who you think you should be, you’ll create a year that feels both meaningful and fulfilling.”