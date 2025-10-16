Penquin appoints Thando Mxosa as strategy director to drive bold strategic growth

Thando Mxosa joins Penquin with a strong reputation for crafting strategies that achieve genuine cultural relevance. He is renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend deep analytical rigour with compelling creative storytelling, ensuring campaigns not only resonate authentically with audiences but also directly propel business goals.

In his new role, Mxosa will be responsible for leading Penquin’s overall strategic vision, sharpening the agency’s consumer insights, fostering enhanced cross-team collaboration, and pushing the boundaries of what integrated communication can achieve in the current market.

Penquin CEO Veronica Moleele says Thando’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the agency, as it continues to evolve and expand its strategic capabilities. “Thando’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for Penquin. We are not just hiring a strategy director; we are investing in a future where data and human truths unlock transformative creative work,” she says. “Thando embodies the exact blend of curiosity and commercial foresight we need to elevate our client partnerships and challenge industry norms. His leadership will be instrumental as we move into an era focused on deeper impact and innovation.”

Thando’s arrival signals a new chapter for Penquin, one defined by future-focused thinking, meaningful client partnerships, and a deeper integration of insight into every stage of the creative process. Under his direction, the agency aims to strengthen its reputation as a strategic partner that builds brands people truly care about.



