PrismYoungVoices | Bongiwe Mlambo on pushing the industry to do better

Driven by a love for storytelling and curiosity about how communication shapes perception, Bongiwe Mlambo, a final-year Public Relations student at Durban University of Technology, believes passion takes you further than hard work alone. As a 2025 Prism Young Voice, she aims to bring a fresh, authentic perspective that celebrates inclusivity and real impact.

In this exclusive interview series, we get to know the Young Voices better, uncover what they hope to take away from the experience, and hear how they believe young professionals can influence the future of the PR and communications industry.

Bongiwe Mlambo.

Hard work and dedication indeed pays off but your love and passion for your work takes you a long way

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

My interest in public relations began with my passion for storytelling and my intense curiosity about how brands interact with consumers. How communication may affect behaviour, create change, and shape perception drew my attention. Public relations seemed like the ideal link of strategic thinking, creativity, and practical application to grow my passion for telling stories via brands and to gain a deeper grasp of it.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry

Even though my career is still in its early stages, I've had the good fortune to obtain practical experience through community-based projects and in-service training provided by the university. I've worked with teams on communication projects for neighbourhood organisations, assisted with event planning, and developed social media strategies.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

I want to offer a new, frank viewpoint. Having been a student and immersed in digital and social media, I am aware of what appeals to younger audiences and what seems outmoded and performative.

Additionally, I'm enthusiastic about representation, so I'll be on the lookout for advertisements that are inclusive, socially conscious, and relevant in addition to being creative. I want to push the industry to do better as a Young Voice and support work that speaks to the modern world.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

A campaign that evokes strong feelings, has quantifiable effects, and represents something greater than just advertising is considered an award-winning one. It is genuine, expertly done, and consistent with the audience's and brand's values. People ought to think, behave, and feel differently as a result. Above all, it should be grounded in wisdom and have a thorough comprehension of the community it addresses.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

I think this is a fantastic chance to pick the brains of professionals in the field, hone my analytical skills, and discover what real PR brilliance looks like. Additionally, I can't wait to work with other Young Voices and make a significant contribution to the judging process. Above all, I want to stay motivated and prepared to use what I've learned for my own professional future.