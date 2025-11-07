ProfitShare Partners calls for funding that supports SME mental health and stability

South African fintech ProfitShare Partners (PSP) is urging South Africa’s finance ecosystem to recognise the mental health toll that cash-flow uncertainty and late payments place on small business owners. The fintech says responsible funding is not only about price. It is also about predictability, speed, and creating the conditions for psychological safety.

“We see the emotional toll first-hand. Every delay or rejection is not just a missed deal but a blow to an entrepreneur’s confidence. When funding works at the speed of delivery, it restores not just cash flow, but clarity and calm,” says Andrew Maren, founder and CEO of ProfitShare Partners.

PSP’s model funds against verified purchase orders from large corporates and public entities, pays approved suppliers directly, and settles via escrow once the end client pays. The approach is designed to remove ambiguity from a critical period in the delivery cycle. For many SMEs, that is the time when anxiety peaks, because payroll, supplier deposits, and logistics must be covered while invoices are still in process.

According to Maren, reliable, practical funding reduces the cognitive load on owners and managers. When they are not firefighting cash-flow gaps, they can make better decisions, plan staffing with confidence, and focus on execution.

“Mental health is not a soft issue in business. It shows up in missed deadlines, strained relationships, and the unwillingness to bid for the next contract. If we want SMEs to grow, we must reduce the stress that comes from uncertainty,” he says.

ProfitShare Partners is calling for three shifts during Mental Health Awareness Month:

Measure the human impact of payment speed. Procurement programmes and finance teams should track the real-world effect of payment cycles on small suppliers and make prompt payment a performance goal, not a courtesy.

Adopt funding models that mirror delivery. Financing should follow the logic of a purchase order. When an order is valid and the SME can perform, capital should move at the project's pace.

Build process clarity. Clear documentation and step-by-step guidance reduce friction and the anxiety that comes with not knowing what comes next.



PSP says these are practical ways to protect mental health while improving outcomes.

“We are not asking for special treatment for entrepreneurs. We are asking the system to remove avoidable stress. For example, a transparent checklist, a predictable decision window, and payment that lands when promised can change the trajectory of a small business,” Maren notes.

Since launching in 2017, ProfitShare Partners has deployed more than R1.2bn to SMEs through its transactional funding model. A significant share of that funding has gone to previously disadvantaged entrepreneurs. The company’s emphasis on verified contracts and direct supplier settlement aims to shorten the gap between award and delivery, which many small firms stall on or give up on.

“Access to working capital is part of the story. The other part is confidence. When owners trust the process and the timelines, they regain focus. That is good for mental health, and it is good for delivery,” says Maren.

“Behind every balance sheet is a human one. If we want more jobs and more resilient communities, we must design finance that protects both,” Maren concludes.