Unisa backs 30 young South Africans in tech entrepreneurship push

Unisa Enterprise, in partnership with the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT Seta), has launched a programme aimed at equipping 30 unemployed graduates with digital and entrepreneurial skills to help them enter the technology sector.

The initiative, which follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations in 2024, focuses on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cybersecurity and digital marketing.

Participants are graduates in Information technology, media studies and advertising.

According to Stats SA, South Africa’s youth unemployment rate stood at 46.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The initiative seeks to address this challenge by helping graduates gain technical and business skills needed for work in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) sectors.

Unisa Enterprise CEO Lesetsa Matshekga said the programme was designed to prepare participants for an evolving job market.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, digital skills have become the cornerstone of socio-economic development and innovation,” said Matshekga. “The skills acquired here will enable the participants to thrive in a competitive job market and contribute meaningfully to our economy and communities.”

MICT Seta CEO Matome Madibana added that the programme aimed to bridge the digital skills gap and drive innovation.

“Through this flagship programme, unemployed graduates will gain valuable workplace exposure and practical experience, preparing them for the ever-evolving world of work,” said Madibana.

“As Artificial Intelligence transforms the media and many other sectors, initiatives such as this ensure our youth are not left behind but become active creators of value and innovation.”

The programme includes both technical training and entrepreneurial development. Graduates will learn to create and grow their own ventures, particularly in communities with limited access to digital opportunities.

Key partners include the Unisa College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET), led by Professor Mampilo Phalane, director of the School of Computing.

With ICT skills becoming essential across industries, the programme aims to enable participants to contribute to South Africa’s digital economy and create new sources of income, especially within township and rural settings.

Programme focus areas