AI-proof your career with these 10 skills

While there’s no doubt that AI is reshaping the workplace, it cannot replace uniquely human capabilities, says Bizmod people partner, Vuyiseka Ntshuntshe.

Supplied image

Ntshuntshe's comment comes in response to the tech industry's recent announcements to cut jobs to prioritise AI investments and streamline operations. HP's recently announced plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs by the end of 2028 as part of an AI-driven initiative aimed at reducing costs. Other big brands like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, have also all shared similar plans.

Given this trend, it’s understandable that many people feel anxious about AI taking over, because, in many cases, it is, says Ntshuntshe. “Today, futureproofing your career means evolving alongside technology rather than resisting it. By nurturing the human and adaptive skills that technology cannot replicate, you ensure you are prepared for the changes that widespread AI adoption will bring.”

Below, Ntshuntshe shares 10 essential skills that help employees remain relevant and prepared for whatever the future brings.

Emotional Intelligence (EQ): “AI may be able to analyse massive amounts of data, but it can’t empathise, connect, or inspire,” she says. As such, EQ will be one of the most valuable workplace skills of the future because it enables you to build trust, manage relationships, and navigate complex interpersonal dynamics. Data literacy: According to Ntshuntshe, you don't need to be a data analyst to work with data, but being data literate allows you to make evidence-based decisions, translate AI insights into value, and communicate findings effectively. Continuous learning: With technology evolving as quickly as it is, employees must prioritise continuous learning to ensure they thrive in an ever-shifting workplace. Adaptability: In line with the point above, as the market moves, you need to move with it. Being adaptable and open to using new tools and systems is key. Critical thinking: Critical thinking skill allows you to evaluate data objectively and make decisions that balance logic with ethics and context. For Ntshuntshe, pairing human reasoning with AI insights leads to more balanced outcomes. Prompting: Knowing how to talk to AI has become a valuable skill. Prompting is all about asking the right questions and giving specific instructions to get the right results from AI tools. Collaborating with AI: Ntshuntshe believes the employees who can “collaborate" effectively with AI will not only save time and unlock value, but they will also be able to make more informed decisions. Ethical judgment: In the AI era, people must understand how to apply ethical principles to guide responsible AI adoption. Innovation must always align with human values and principles, as well as organisational integrity. Creativity: AI can replicate patterns, but it struggles with originality. Creativity remains a unique human strength. Innovative thinking allows you to leverage AI as a tool to amplify ideas rather than replace them. Change leadership: As automation transforms business models, businesses need people who can lead others through uncertainty and change. “Change leadership is all about inspiring and guiding teams through transformation,” she adds.



Tech industry players may be laying off teams, but AI is not here to replace humans; it’s here to enhance our capabilities and increase efficiency, concludes Ntshuntshe.

“To stay relevant and thrive, professionals must cultivate skills that complement technology rather than compete with it. In the future, the most 'AI-proof' professionals will be those who combine the power of technology with the unique human strengths.”