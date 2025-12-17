South Africa
    A look back at a big year

    Looking back, 2025 was one of those years where the pace barely let up – in the best possible way. Between studio work, live productions, and some genuinely unforgettable moments on stage, it’s been a year that reminded us why we love doing what we do.
    Issued by Howard Audio
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    A look back at a big year
    A look back at a big year

    Here’s a snapshot of what the year looked like across Howard Audio and Howard Events.

    Swingin' Las Vegas 2025
    Swingin' Las Vegas 2025

    The year kicked off with the return season of Swingin’ Las Vegas, produced by Howard Events at The Teatro, Montecasino. With the Johannesburg Big Band back at full throttle, the show reaffirmed just how much appetite there is for big band music done properly. This set the tone for what would become a very full live calendar.

    Midway through the year marked a major milestone: the official launch of the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra. This wasn’t just the start of a new project, but the realisation of a long-term vision – an orchestra built to move comfortably between genres, styles, and audiences, and to sit naturally within South Africa’s contemporary musical landscape.

    That vision came fully to life through Red Bull Symphonic, where Adam and Kelvin Momo brought Amapiano into a full symphonic setting.
    All shows sold out – and saw demand reach levels comparable to major international sporting events. The experience went beyond a concert – it was emotional, healing, and powerful.

    This moment officially introduced the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra to the world and set a new benchmark for what orchestral collaboration can look like in South Africa.

    My Favourite Broadway
    My Favourite Broadway
    Born to Perform: The Future takes the Stage
    Born to Perform: The Future takes the Stage

    Jonathan Roxmouth’s ‘My Favourite Broadway’ saw Jonathan Roxmouth return home for eight critically-acclaimed performances at The Teatro – conducted by Adam Howard and backed by the 32-piece Egoli Symphonic Orchestra. The show celebrated a lifetime on stage while showcasing the orchestra in a more traditional setting.

    The Howard Events calendar closed with Born to Perform, co-produced with the Stageworx team. This project remains close to our hearts – a platform for young performers stepping onto a professional stage, supported by experienced creatives and musicians. It was a fine way to round off a year that balanced legacy & the future.

    The Howard Audio team at the Loeries
    The Howard Audio team at the Loeries
    Spar Carols by Candlelight
    Spar Carols by Candlelight

    Alongside the live work, many projects moved through Howard Audio throughout the year – from intimate recording sessions to large-scale commercial work. That work was recognised at the Loerie Awards, where projects we were proud to be part of received:

    • Gold Loerie for KFC Thailand: Let There Be Cake (original music & sound design)
    • Bronze Loerie for the Cell C sonic rebrand – a career highlight!

    To be nominated is always an honour; to see that work recognised at this level is something we don’t take lightly.

    In between everything else were the performances. From the Bidvest Awards with Bez Roberts and band, to Luxury Marble Circus, Spar Carols by Candlelight, and many other live moments that kept the calendar full and the energy high.

    It’s been a fast, full, genuinely exciting year across Howard Audio & Howard Events. Thank you to our clients, collaborators, and friends who trusted us with the work, showed up with ideas, and made this year what it was. We’re hugely grateful for every one of you.

    Warm regards,
    The Howard Audio Team

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
