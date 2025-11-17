South Africa
Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Caxton MediaAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDMASAYou FMBusiness Partners LimitedCape Marketing AgencyUrban Brew StudiosOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEverlyticBusiness and Arts South AfricaVarsity VibeKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MFB album coming soon

    Dear friends and colleagues,
    Issued by Howard Audio
    17 Nov 2025
    17 Nov 2025
    MFB album coming soon

    After an unforgettable, critically-acclaimed run at The Teatro, we’re excited to share that Jonathan Roxmouth: My Favourite Broadway is officially becoming a live album.

    Every note was captured as it happened - Jonathan in full voice, and the 32-piece Egoli Symphonic Orchestra on stage - led by Adam Howard.

    Those performances are now being mixed and refined here at Howard Audio, bringing all the colour, energy, and emotion of the concerts into a beautifully crafted recording.

    It’s been a truly meaningful project for our team, and we’re thrilled that audiences will soon be able to relive the experience exactly as it unfolded in the room.

    The digital album will be available from 15 December 2025, and pre-orders are now open at jonathanroxmouth.com.

    Read more: Jonathan Roxmouth, Howard Audio
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz