MFB album coming soon
After an unforgettable, critically-acclaimed run at The Teatro, we’re excited to share that Jonathan Roxmouth: My Favourite Broadway is officially becoming a live album.
Every note was captured as it happened - Jonathan in full voice, and the 32-piece Egoli Symphonic Orchestra on stage - led by Adam Howard.
Those performances are now being mixed and refined here at Howard Audio, bringing all the colour, energy, and emotion of the concerts into a beautifully crafted recording.
It’s been a truly meaningful project for our team, and we’re thrilled that audiences will soon be able to relive the experience exactly as it unfolded in the room.
The digital album will be available from 15 December 2025, and pre-orders are now open at jonathanroxmouth.com.
