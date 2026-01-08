SA's Glenda Venn on Art Directors Club jury

The Art Directors Club (ADC), part of The One Club for Creativity, has unveiled the jury for its 105th Annual Awards, with more than 220 creative leaders from 44 countries set to judge this year’s competition. The awards recognise excellence in advertising and design, with a focus on craft and innovation across global creative industries.

South Africa's Glenda Venn who is a global director at JLL Design is on the Architecture / Interior / Environmental Design Jury.

Glenda Venn is representing South Africa on the jury. Source: The One Club for Creativity.

A sampling of just some of the confirmed jury members from around the world, and their judging discipline, includes the following:

Middle East & Africa

Yaa Boateng, managing director, CCO, The Storytellers, Accra (Fusion)

Gabriel Cavalheiro, head of art, You Experience, Dubai (Product Design)

Basel Jumaa, ECD, VML Amman (Product Design)

Andrew Mageto, photographer, cinematographer, INKA Creative, Nairobi (Photography)

Amon Rotem, creative strategist, Meta, Tel Aviv (Gaming)

APAC

Justina Zun-Zun Chang, global integrated art director, Hakuhodo Inc., Tokyo (Interactive)

Jessie Hughes, senior creative technologist, Leonardo.Ai, Sydney (Artificial Intelligence)

Guo Jun, creative director of Our Lego Agency Shanghai, The LEGO Group, Shanghai (Brand-Side/In-House)

Youji Noh, ECD, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Seoul (Motion/Film Craft)

Takeshi Nozoe, CEO, SIX INC., Tokyo (Advertising)

Thamakorn Ruchakityanon, ECD, SOUR Bangkok (Interactive)

Soo Hee Yang, CCO, VP, Publicis Groupe Korea, Seoul (Gaming)

Europe & UK

Jerome Austria, ECD, Uber, Amsterdam (Brand-Side/In-House)

Severine Autret, global creative excellence lead, Opella, Neuilly sur Seine (Health/Wellness + Pharma)

Myoung Chung, senior graphic designer, Sony Interactive Entertainment, London (Gaming)

Barbara Dirscherl, ECD, Scholz & Friends, Hamburg (Artificial Intelligence)

Camilla Nilsson, managing director, executive producer, Chemistry, Copenhagen (Motion/Film Craft)

Carlo Ratti, director, CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, Turin (Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design)

Eduardo Salles, global creative director, MullenLowe Global, London (Advertising)

Latin America

Luis Madruga Enriquez, CCO LATAM, VML Mexico, Mexico City (Advertising)

Fernanda Fontes, CCO, GINGA, São Paulo (Experiential Design)

Carolina Gelfont, CCO, Amén McCann, Montevideo (Photography)

Santiago Losada, creative manager, Monks, Bogotá (Artificial Intelligence)

Juan Mesz, ECD, TBWA Peru, Lima (Interactive)

Gen Ramírez, type designer, DualType, Guadalajara (Typography/Lettering)

North America

Alex Abrantes, CCO, North America, Iris Worldwide, New York (Interactive)

Maria Devereux, ECD, Head of Innovation, Accenture Song, Los Angeles (Artificial Intelligence)

Eamonn Dixon, ECD, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, New York (Advertising)

Diego Guevara, Global Senior Design Director Concepts, Nike, Portland (Brand-Side/In-House)

Sarah Moffat, CCO, Turner Duckworth, San Francisco (Packaging Design)

Bruno Regalo, Global Chief Design Officer, TBWA, Los Angeles (Advertising)

Indgila Samad Ali, Designer, OpenAI, San Francisco (Artificial Intelligence, Jury President)

Sasha Shor, Global Group Creative Director, Spotify, New York (Brand-Side/In-House)

Johan Vakidis, North American President, CCO, Sid Lee, Montreal (Experiential Design)

Jacqui VanLiew, Senior Designer, Wired, San Francisco (Typography/Lettering)

Jury Presidents for the ADC 105th Annual Awards were previously announced. This year’s complete jury, by discipline, can be viewed here.